Android KitKat arriving on Google Play Edition HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4

KitKat comes to the Google's own One

Update: Like clockwork, it looks like Google is indeed releasing Android 4.4 KitKat for the Samsung Galaxy S4 as well.

Android's Google+ page announced that the Google Play Edition of the S4 should start seeing OTA updates as soon as November 25 - though 4.4. is definitely on its way, keep in mind, it may still take some time before it arrives.

Original story ...

HTC has been clear that owners of the HTC One will see an Android 4.4 KitKat update in January of next year but looks like some One owners are in luck.

Android Authority is reporting a 300MB over-the-air update of KitKat is rolling out to the HTC One, Google Play Edition right this moment.

Like the Moto X, the HTC update will not get the "Google Experience Launcher," a feature found on the Nexus 5, which adds a Google Now page to the home screen.

But users at least get a lengthy range of other improvements with KitKat - the interface is much cleaner and boasts changes that help condense your device's memory.

Be on the look out

The Google Play Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S4 should also be receiving KitKat, possibly as soon as today or this week since both the S4 and One saw a same day Android 4.3 update.

Once the Galaxy S4 is updated, Google should be done with KitKat - at least until 2014 when the rest of the HTC One batch gets 4.4.