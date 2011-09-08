Acer and ViewSonic agree Microsoft licence deals

Oh good, now ViewSonic can keep making these

Acer and ViewSonic have become the two latest companies to shell out to Microsoft in order to keep using Google's Android OS.

Some Android manufacturers pay Microsoft a fee per device on the basis that some elements of the devices infringe on Microsoft's intellectual property, and Acer and ViewSonic have now joined that clan.

Most famously, HTC allegedly pays the Redmond company $5 for every single Android handset it sells.

There's no word on how much Acer and ViewSonic will be paying Microsoft, but the deal secures ViewSonic's Android and Chrome-running phones and tablets, and Acer's Android line-up.

Microsoft's corporate VP and deputy general counsel of IP and licensing, Horacio Gutierrez, said, "We are pleased that Acer is taking advantage of our industrywide licensing program established to help companies address Android's IP issues.

"This agreement is an example of how industry leaders can reach commercially reasonable arrangements that address intellectual property."

And he said exactly the same thing about ViewSonic too. That's the personal touch for you.

Via The Next Web