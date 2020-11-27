Our favourite Black Friday Samsung S20 deal is now out of stock - try these alternatives

In the run-up to Black Friday today we saw one of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals ever, which, over 24 months, asked for less money than the RRP of the phone – all while throwing in 60GB of data.

Unfortunately the stock has now run dry, and that deal's done and dusted. But don't lose hope yet, as there are still some excellent Black Friday phone deals elsewhere that'll get you an S20 without a crippling outlay.

Available at Mobile Phones Direct, you can grab 45GB on O2 for just £30 a month, and the upfront cost isn't too bad at £119.99. That's much the same as the previous best deal, except you'll be getting a little less data – and, more importantly, you'll still be paying less than the RRP overall.

If you want to snag a SIM-free deal on the S20, the best place to head is Very – you can save £289 over RRP and pay just £610 for brand new device. So, don't mourn that you missed the absolute best deal – grab a runner-up before it's too late.

These Black Friday Samsung S20 deals in full:

BEST SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 DEAL TODAY Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month

Per month, this is cheaper than that 'best deal ever' we've been banging on about - by five pounds and a penny. You get 15GB less data and you'll be on the O2 network instead. So, in short, a fantastic alternative to the previous offer that's now sold out.

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Three | 100GB data | £29 upfront | £36 a month

Until that Black Friday Samsung stormer came along, it was Three that really ruled the roost. This tariff has a massive 100GB of data every month, and yet the upfront spend and monthly bills are perfectly reasonable. Bravo, Three... bravo.

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | 30GB data | FREE upfront | £36 a month

We know, we know – why should you be expected be expected to pay even a single penny upfront for your new S20 deal? Well, Mobile Phones Direct clearly agrees and is offering this tariff that gets rid of that altogether. You still get 30GB of data and bills of £36 a month.

BIG SAVING ON SIM_FREE Samsung Galaxy S20: £899 £610 at Very

Save £289: Or go SIM-free as Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £289 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying. You could always get it cheap and team it up with one of the best Black Friday SIM only deals.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: why is it so good?

The cheapest of the S20 devices (until the S20 FE came along) but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities.

It has the smallest screen at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.

All of that comes together, along with the extremely affordable pricing, to make one of the best value Samsung devices on the market right now.



Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 review