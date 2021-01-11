New Otterbox accessories offer what you need for game streaming (minus a phone)

Between Google Stadia, Xbox Game Streaming and the rise in popularity of full-on mobile games like Fortnite and PUBG, having a full-size gamepad in your arsenal is becoming an important item in the on-the-go gamer’s arsenal. Longtime phone accessory makers Otterbox are getting in on the act at CES 2021, with a full suite of add-ons designed to supercharge your mobile gaming session, from grips, to clips to screen protectors.

Let’s start with the Easy Grip Controller Shell. Set to be available in white and black, and a purple colorway with glow in the dark accents, it’s designed to fit either an Xbox One or a Series X controller (with two different models to snugly fit each generation of pad). It offers rubber grips, an antimicrobial coating and a textured finish to reduce sweaty palm syndrome. It’ll protect your pad from bumps and scrapes, and will go on sale at $39.95.

The Mobile Gaming Clip (which fits the OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell, Xbox One controller, Xbox Series X|S controller, and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2) is probably the most interesting item in the range though. We’ve seen plenty of controller clips previously, which hold your phone firmly in place above a controller, but the Otterbox build here has some smart ideas of its own.

It’s best feature might be its “RapidAdjust” arm – a lever locks and unlocks the arm with one push, letting you quickly adjust the balance of the phone’s weight. Cleverly-placed locks hold the phone in place without fear of interfering with volume or power buttons two, regardless of the handset model you’re using. It also folds down to act as a phone stand when not connected to the controller. It’ll sell for $29.95

Game on

Otterbox is also selling a few products more in step with its standard range. There’s an Easy Grip gaming case (iPhone 12/12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, 11, 11 Pro Max, SE (2nd gen)/7/8) with strong shock and drop resistance, covered in rubber for a better gaming grip – that’ll set you back $54.95.

The Otterbox Gaming Carry Case will go on sale for $44.95, and offers room for an Xbox pad, shell and gaming clip, and offers a passthrough slot for a charging cable. It’s also got a pop up stand for your phone built in, too.

Lastly there’s the Gaming Privacy Guard, a screen protector that not only offers scratch and shatter resistance, but also has two way privacy glass to prevent anyone from taking a peek at your secret missives. Interestingly, that privacy screen is optimized for landscape views, designed to prevent fellow players getting an unfair advantage by taking a quick look at your screen. It’s $49.95.

Launching globally for pre-order from January 25 (with local pricing to follow), they’ll ship and hit stores for purchase from mid February.