OnePlus 7 Pro is now on sale in the UK

Just around a week after its announcement the OnePlus 7 Pro is now available to buy in the UK, with prices starting at £649.

That will get you the phone in Mirror Gray with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while for £699 you can get it in Mirror Gray or Nebula Blue with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, then at the top end there’s a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in Nebula Blue for £799.

There’s also an 8GB model in Almond, but that’s not arriving until June, and nor is the standard OnePlus 7.

You can buy the OnePlus 7 Pro directly from OnePlus, or from Amazon, John Lewis or Three, and it could be worth buying, as we gave the phone 4.5 stars in our review, praising its brilliant all-screen display, its pop-up camera, and its fast performance and charging.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is expensive by OnePlus standards, but it still undercuts rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and iPhone XS, and unlike previous OnePlus phones there’s very little in the way of compromises to achieve that lower price.