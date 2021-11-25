One of the all-time best soundbars is £100 off with this Black Friday deal

We’ve been rounding up the best Black Friday soundbar deals all week in the run up to the big sales day itself, but we’ve had to highlight this exceptional offer on one of the best soundbars of all time.

As part of its Black Friday deals run, AV specialists Richer Sounds are selling the Dali Kubik One soundbar for just £399. That’s £100 cheaper than its usual £499 price, and a massive saving over its £799 RRP.

DALI KUBIK ONE: was £499, now £399 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

Focussing on the core audio quality, this soundbar from Dali offers precise and exciting audio enhancement for your TV and movie nights. An award winner, the Dali Kubik one absolutely nails the basics, making it one of the best soundbars in the world.

While it may not offer fancy simulated surround sound or Dolby Atmos processing, the Kubik One instead focuses on the basics, delivering truly excellent sound quality that will far surpass what your TV would be capable of alone.

With a 100W Class-D amplifier and an intelligent digital signal processor, the Dali Kubik One comfortably delivers impressively dynamic and immersive audio for your TV and movie viewing sessions. It’s also got Bluetooth built in for some wireless music streaming, which will sound just as great out of the soundbar.

Don’t want to take our word for it? The Dali Kubik One was the winner of a coveted What Hi-Fi 2018 award – the mark of a truly worthy bit of audio kit.

