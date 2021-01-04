Nvidia RTX 3080 mobile GPU details start to leak ahead of CES 2021

New details about the upcoming Nvidia RTX 3080 mobile GPU may have leaked online ahead of its anticipated CES 2021debut.

The rumored mobile Ampere specs appeared online courtesy of noted Twitter hardware leaker TUM_APISAK, dug up from the Geekbench database.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX551QSAMD Ryzen 9 5900H + RTX 3080 Laptop 16.0 GBhttps://t.co/SlP6LJ1mhq pic.twitter.com/jF0eBHFlJQJanuary 3, 2021

According to the database entry, the tested system is an Asus ROG Zephyrus laptop loaded with a new (and not yet official) eight-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU and a GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU.

Notably, as PC Gamer points out, the mobile RTX 3080 GPU features 48 streaming multiprocessors with 6,144 CUDA cores. This isn't as many as you'll find in the desktop 3080 (assuming you can find one), meaning the mobile 3080 likely uses Nvidia's GA104 GPU design - similar to the one found in the desktop RTX 3070 -

rather than the GA102 found in the desktop 3080.

Mobile RTX 3080s likely to make appearance at CES 2021

Whatever the actual specs of the upcoming mobile RTX 3080, we'll probably know soon enough. The laptop described by the leaked specs is an Asus ROG Zephyrus, which is almost guaranteed to make an appearance at the all-virtual CES 2021 in just over a week.

Asus teased an announcement about new laptops from both their Tuf line and their ROG line of gaming laptops, set for January 12 and 13 respectively, on Twitter this week.

We're upgrading TUF 💪 Stay Tuned #CES2021 #ASUS #TUFGaming pic.twitter.com/4icRYae6c6January 4, 2021

SOON. January 13 6PM UTC+1.#CES2021 #ForThoseWhoDare #ROG pic.twitter.com/IxZxg5OSsGJanuary 4, 2021

We're sure that other laptop manufacturers will be showing off their latest builds with all new mobile RTX 3000-series GPUs, so check back during the week for the latest news on what's to come.