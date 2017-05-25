Nvidia is launching a salvo of powerful new Battlebox PCs

Nvidia has revealed a refreshed range of Battlebox PCs in the UK and US – preconfigured rigs made by third-party PC manufacturers, which are designed to be a hassle-free way of getting a new machine capable of churning out some seriously smooth frame rates.

The new GeForce GTX Battlebox PCs run with Nvidia’s latest Pascal-based graphics cards and come in two flavors: Essential and Ultimate. The former is the lower-end variant aimed at hitting 60 frames per second in Full HD (1080p) resolution in common competitive games such as Overwatch.

Whereas the Ultimate rig is pitched at those wanting much higher frame rates, or indeed to enjoy demanding 4K or virtual reality gaming.

There will be a variety of configurations for these PCs, and the systems can ship with a monitor in some cases to make them a complete from-the-ground-up gaming solution.

But should you go for an Intel Kaby Lake or AMD Ryzen processor?

Baseline spec

As for the minimum spec, the GeForce GTX Battlebox Essential PC runs with the following as a baseline: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor, with a GeForce GTX 1060 (with 6GB of video RAM), 8GB of system RAM, and an SSD for storage.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX Battlebox Ultimate turns things up a notch with a minimum spec of: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 CPU with a GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, 16GB of system RAM, along with an SSD for storage again (of course, there will be options to add larger hard drives for more space).

Systems which come with a monitor included will have an Nvidia G-Sync capable display.

The previous Battlebox PCs (running last-gen 900-series graphics cards) were built by a diverse range of PC vendors, and in the UK that included the likes of Chillblast, Cyberpower, Overclockers UK, PC Specialist, Scan and more.

UK partners Nvidia has named this time around are Box.co.uk, Chillblast, Dino PC, PC Specialist, Scan and Utopia Computers. In the US, partners include CyberPower PC, Digital Storm, Maingear, Origin and more.