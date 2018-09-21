Now TV deals: save up to 50% on Sky Cinema and get the biggest and newest movies today

Enjoying Sky Cinema and the latest movies doesn't mean signing up for a lengthy contract these days, not when you can get a super cheap Now TV deal like this one instead.

We've got a lovely exclusive to share with you today where you can save up to 50% on a range of Now TV's Sky Cinema passes. And considering Sky Cinema gets a new movie premiere every day, you'll never be short of things to watch.

We're talking big movies too. Bad ass blockbusters. You could be watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi in just a few minutes from now. Or maybe Wonder Woman (the best DC movie in a long time), or maybe the mysterious Murder on the Orient Express or get some mates round and have a laugh at everyone's favourite man child, Will Ferrell, in Daddy's Home 2? Sounds like a great way to kick off the weekend to us.

There's more though, as over the next few months you'll get access to Insidious: The Last Chapter, Black Panther, Coco, Fifty Shades Freed, Darkest hour, Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Rabbit, The Greatest showman and more.

There are three offers to choose from below where you can save 40% on a two-month pass, 45% on four months, or for the best value get six months with 50% off.

This offer is available for new Now TV customers only and must be redeemed by September 27th. Once your chosen pass runs out membership will resume at the standard £9.99 a month. But you're free to cancel at any time, so there's no long-term contract tying you down. Given the new newness of these movies though, you might be happy to stay. What does £9.99 get you at your local cinema nowadays after all? Probably not a full ticket for a single movie.

