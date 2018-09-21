Trending
 

Now TV deals: save up to 50% on Sky Cinema and get the biggest and newest movies today

By Television  

Other streaming services simply can't compete with Sky Cinema's lineup

Sky Cinema Now TV deals

Enjoying Sky Cinema and the latest movies doesn't mean signing up for a lengthy contract these days, not when you can get a super cheap Now TV deal like this one instead.

We've got a lovely exclusive to share with you today where you can save up to 50% on a range of Now TV's Sky Cinema passes. And considering Sky Cinema gets a new movie premiere every day, you'll never be short of things to watch.

We're talking big movies too. Bad ass blockbusters. You could be watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi in just a few minutes from now. Or maybe Wonder Woman (the best DC movie in a long time), or maybe the mysterious Murder on the Orient Express or get some mates round and have a laugh at everyone's favourite man child, Will Ferrell, in Daddy's Home 2? Sounds like a great way to kick off the weekend to us.

There's more though, as over the next few months you'll get access to Insidious: The Last Chapter, Black Panther, Coco, Fifty Shades Freed, Darkest hour, Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Rabbit, The Greatest showman and more.

There are three offers to choose from below where you can save 40% on a two-month pass, 45% on four months, or for the best value get six months with 50% off.

This offer is available for new Now TV customers only and must be redeemed by September 27th. Once your chosen pass runs out membership will resume at the standard £9.99 a month. But you're free to cancel at any time, so there's no long-term contract tying you down. Given the new newness of these movies though, you might be happy to stay. What does £9.99 get you at your local cinema nowadays after all? Probably not a full ticket for a single movie.

Want to learn more about Now TV? We've rounded up every deal, pass and device on our Now TV deals page. Or if you'd prefer the full-on Sky treatment, there's the latest Sky TV packages to consider too.

See more Television news