Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded release date, maps, and everything we know

News
By Jake Green
published

Earn the BAL-27 assault rifle

Captain Price and other Operators stand ready for an attack. Price is pointing up to the right of the shot.
(Image credit: Activision)
Jump to:
When is Season 3 Reloaded dropping?

Three Operators stand in side profile against a blue background

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded is planned for May 1, 2024 at 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm GMT. Stay tuned for potential changes and updates!

Modern Warfare 3's next update is Season 3 Reloaded, a sizeable mid-season refresh that adds in everything from fresh Battle Pass content to new weapons and maps. So far, plenty has been revealed about the upcoming season, which is set to launch very soon indeed.

In terms of what to expect from Modern Warfare 3 in the coming months, there are changes to Warzone, as well as updates to the game's ongoing weapon meta. The Modern Warfare 3 best weapons will likely change quite a bit once the new guns arrive, so it's worth reading up on the new ones that are set to arrive.

Here's when to expect Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded, as well as some info on the new weapons, maps, and modes that'll arrive alongside it. As we get closer to launch day, we'll be sure to update this page with everything that's going to be added. For now though, here's what we know about the next season of Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded release date

A dead operator lies against a wall, with a mine in the foreground

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded will launch on May 1. As for timings, we can expect the new update to go live at around 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm GMT.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded update - new maps, modes, and more

There's a decent chunk of content being added to Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update. Below, you'll find a list of the main talking points, including the maps, weapons and modes coming soon. For a full breakdown, head to the Call of Duty blog.

  • New Guns - BAL-27 assault rifle
  • New Maps - Checkpoint, Grime
  • New Modes - Minefield, Escort
  • Zombies - Dark Aether Rifts, New Schematics, Warlord Rainmaker
  • Warzone - Heavy Armor, Utility Box, Weapon Trade Station, Specialist Perk Package, Foresight (new Killstreak), Variable time of day
  • New Operators - Devin Booker

You Might Also Like...

Jake Green
Jake Green

Jake is a freelance writer who currently works regularly with TRG. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.