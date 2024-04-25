Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded release date, maps, and everything we know

When is Season 3 Reloaded dropping? (Image credit: Activision) Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded is planned for May 1, 2024 at 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm GMT. Stay tuned for potential changes and updates!

Modern Warfare 3's next update is Season 3 Reloaded, a sizeable mid-season refresh that adds in everything from fresh Battle Pass content to new weapons and maps. So far, plenty has been revealed about the upcoming season, which is set to launch very soon indeed.

In terms of what to expect from Modern Warfare 3 in the coming months, there are changes to Warzone, as well as updates to the game's ongoing weapon meta. The Modern Warfare 3 best weapons will likely change quite a bit once the new guns arrive, so it's worth reading up on the new ones that are set to arrive.

Here's when to expect Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded, as well as some info on the new weapons, maps, and modes that'll arrive alongside it. As we get closer to launch day, we'll be sure to update this page with everything that's going to be added. For now though, here's what we know about the next season of Modern Warfare 3.

Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded will launch on May 1. As for timings, we can expect the new update to go live at around 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm GMT.

There's a decent chunk of content being added to Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update. Below, you'll find a list of the main talking points, including the maps, weapons and modes coming soon. For a full breakdown, head to the Call of Duty blog.

New Guns - BAL-27 assault rifle

- BAL-27 assault rifle New Maps - Checkpoint, Grime

- Checkpoint, Grime New Modes - Minefield, Escort

- Minefield, Escort Zombies - Dark Aether Rifts, New Schematics, Warlord Rainmaker

- Dark Aether Rifts, New Schematics, Warlord Rainmaker Warzone - Heavy Armor, Utility Box, Weapon Trade Station, Specialist Perk Package, Foresight (new Killstreak), Variable time of day

- Heavy Armor, Utility Box, Weapon Trade Station, Specialist Perk Package, Foresight (new Killstreak), Variable time of day New Operators - Devin Booker

