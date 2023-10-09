The best weapons to use in Modern Warfare 3's beta essentially boil down to SMGs and Assault Rifles right now. Given the limited selection of guns currently available as part of the ongoing beta, a clear meta has started to emerge after the first weekend of play.

Modern Warfare 3 is currently running its pre-launch beta, with a handful of Assault Rifles and SMGs on offer, as well as a few maps and modes to use them in. From what we've played so far, the game is sure shaping up to be a real contender for our best FPS games list, at least if it manages to stick its landing, that is.

Here are our picks for the Modern Warfare 3 best weapons to use in the beta. We've picked four weapons and will go into a little bit of detail on what makes each one worth your time. As new weapons are added, this list is likely to change. Hopefully, by the time launch rolls around, we'll have a clear idea as to what the Modern Warfare 3 meta is, and how you can use it to your advantage.

Modern Warfare 3 best weapons to use in the beta

STRIKER (SMG)

MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle)

MCW (Assault Rifle)

RENETTI (handgun)

Striker SMG

As far as we're concerned, the Striker SMG is the best weapon currently available in Modern Warfare 3. It's fast firing, with high handling stats, allowing you to go from sprinting to aiming down sights in an instant. Given just how fast-paced Modern Warfare 3 is, and when factoring in the new Tactical Stance, you'll be able to incorporate the Striker into a variety of play styles.

The Striker has great versatility too, and can be used for mid-range skirmishes when set up correctly. The selection of maps currently available in the beta definitely caters to close-range and the occasional midrange engagement, so the Striker is the perfect all-rounder, packing a punch while allowing you to slide and move quickly before firing.

MCW Assault Rifle

Now onto Assault Rifles, which are also perfectly viable in the Modern Warfare 3 beta. The MCW in particular can really thrive at close and mid-range. It hits a little harder than its counterparts and can be set up in a way to maximize recoil control and damage range.

Whether you use the MCW or the gun below this section depends on what you want out of your Assault Rifle. If you'd rather take things a bit more slowly, and tactically, pick the MCW. While it doesn't quite have the fire rate of other guns in the beta, it's a great midpoint between the quickness of an SMG, and the stability of an Assault Rifle.

MTZ-556 Assault Rifle

The best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 right now comes down to either the MCW or the MTZ-556. The latter absolutely dominates in terms of fire rate, making it closer to an SMG when set up correctly. It can still perform at range as well, and whether you choose it comes down to your own personal preference.

When outfitting the MTZ-556 in the Gunsmith, you'll want to keep your fire rate up, while trying to improve handling and stability. Adding a mid-range sight to the gun can really help things, and getting the hang of your Tactical Stance control will open up new uses for the weapon. Ultimately, try out both the Assault Rifles picked in this article to see which one you prefer. There's very little between them.

Renetti Handgun

Now for the humble Renetti. Given how fast-paced Modern Warfare 3 can feel at times, and how quickly you'll burn through ammo on your primary weapon, you'll absolutely need a solid sidearm to use in a pinch. The Renetti is lightning-fast, and feels great to use, allowing for fast movement and sliding.

When setting the Renetti up, prioritize draw speed, while trying not to kick the recoil up too high. The base Renetti should give you a good feel for the weapon, and then you can try to compliment your primary by covering its weak areas, bolstering the Renetti to fill in the gaps.

Those are the best weapons to use in Modern Warfare 3 so far.