Modern Warfare 3 best MCW loadout and attachments

The best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3 takes the close- to mid-range assault rifle (AR) and sets up with the right attachments to boost recoil control and handling. Of course, you'll need to pair it with the right gear, equipment, and perks to really make it sing, which is where we come in.

Modern Warfare 3 is currently running the second weekend of its pre-launch beta, with only a few assault rifles on offer, as well as a few maps and modes to use them in. From what we've played so far, the game is sure shaping up to be a real contender for our best FPS games list, at least if it manages to stick its landing, that is.

Here's the Modern Warfare 3 best MCW loadout, including a look at what sidearm to pair it with, the best MCW attachments to use, and more. Follow this guide to turn the MCW into one of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 3's beta.

Modern Warfare 3 best MCW loadout

This MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3 pairs the mid-range AR with the Renetti, which can be used in a pinch if you run out of ammo during a fight. Flash Grenade is our pick for Tactical Gear, as it's extremely useful for rushing objectives on the current selection of maps. However, Frag Grenades are more of a personal preference here, so feel free to swap out for Semtex if you'd rather, but make sure to choose the Munitions Box Field upgrade to compensate for how quickly you'll burn through ammo while playing modes like Team Deathmatch and Hardpoint.

In terms of Perks, go for the Quick-Grip Gloves for faster weapon swapping, the Lightweight Boots for faster movement, and the EOD Padding so that you can tank through explosives and fire. Infantry Vest is the way to go here, as it allows you to improve the refresh time on Tactical Sprint.

Modern Warfare 3 best MCW attachments

Barrel: Second Line Mammoth Heavy

Second Line Mammoth Heavy Sight: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: RB Talon-X3 Grip

RB Talon-X3 Grip Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

As you can see from the attachments chosen, we've tried to increase the MCW's Recoil Control and Aim Stability. The Rear Grip is selected to boost these stats, though do keep in mind that you add a bit of Aiming Idle Sway by equipping it. The 40-Round Mag means you won't necessarily need to reload after every kill, so you'll have a chance to really pin down enemies. There's an underbarrel in this build that does apply a very small negative to accuracy but absolutely makes up for it in handling and boosting Aim Walking Speed.

So there you have it, that's the best loadout for the MCW AR in Modern Warfare 3. For more on the game, be sure to check out our look at all of the Modern Warfare 3 maps that have been confirmed so far. Elsewhere, check out our best Striker loadout, for the best SMG setup in the game.