Here are the Modern Warfare 3 battle pass pre-season rewards

If you’re currently diving into the latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 3 (2023), then it’s likely that you might be wondering what Modern Warfare 3 battle pass rewards are available right now.

For those not in the know, the battle pass contains a series of seasonal rewards that players can unlock by accumulating XP. This can be accomplished by simply playing multiplayer matches or completing specific daily and weekly challenges. While some of the rewards in the battle pass can be unlocked for free, others require you to purchase an upgraded battle pass using in-game currency or real-world money.

There are two tiers of upgraded battle pass to choose from in Call of Duty. The standard battle pass which costs 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), the equivalent of $9.99 / £8.50, and the much more expensive Blackcell battle pass which can be purchased for $29.99 / £25.99. In addition to an immediate 20 tier skips and 1,100 CP, the Blackcell battle pass gives you the ability to unlock exclusive cosmetics and weapon blueprints on top of the regular rewards.

Like we saw in the launch period of other Call of Duty titles, the first season of the Modern Warfare 3 battle pass hasn’t actually started yet. That doesn’t, however, mean that there isn’t a battle pass available right now as you can still progress through the Season 6 battle pass from the previous game, Modern Warfare 2, by playing Modern Warfare 3. Importantly, all of the rewards that you unlock here will be available to use in Modern Warfare 3 right away.

What are the Modern Warfare 3 battle pass pre-season rewards?

The battle pass contains lots of minor items like calling cards, XP boosts, and weapon charms that we have omitted for the sake clarity. With that in mind, here are the most significant Modern Warfare 3 battle pass pre-season rewards that you should keep on your radar:

Operator skins:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skin name Operator Spawn Spawn Violator Konig Nikto Spawn Nikto Burned Spawn Spawn Disruptor Horangi Gaia Nova Creepy Clown Fender Soul Crusher Mila Al Simmons Spawn Mil-spawn Spawn

Owners of the Blackcell battle pass will also recieve the V4L3RIA operator skin and alternate Blackcell versions of all the skins listed above.

Weapon blueprints:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon blueprint name Weapon Necro TR-76 Geist Unchained FJX Imperium Red Haunt Bryson 800 Spawn Action Lockwood MK2 Eradicator TR-76 Geist Pulp Chills MX9 Hellspawn Tempus Razorback The Horror Carrack .300 The Haunted Tempus Torrent Necroplasm ISO 9mm Spawnfire Lachmann Shroud Cackling Bones Raal MG Ghoulish MX Guardian Spawn Sketched Lachmann-556 Bone dance Taq-V Stormy Night RPK Death's Elite SO-14 The Crypt FR Avancer Back From Hell M13C Zombie's Bane 9MM Daemon

Blackcell battle pass owners will also recieve the Blackcell Reckoner blueprint for the ISO 9mm and Blackcell versions of the following weapon blueprints:

Zombie's Bane

The Crypt

Necroplasm

Cackling Bones

Pulp Chills

Eradicator

Vehicle skins:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Skin name Vehicle Horropunk UTV Scorched Wind Heavy Chopper Blood Swan TAV Spawn's Wheels LTV Horror Circus Cargo Truck Skull Spider Light Helo Ghoul Gang RHIB By The Horns Dirt Bike Ghastly Gang Chop Top Violator's Whip MRAP

Blackcell battle pass owners will also recieve Blackcell versions of the following vehicle skins:

Scorched Earth

Scorched Wind

