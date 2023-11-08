Modern Warfare 3 Mastery Camos and how to unlock them

What did we think of the MW3 Campaign? (Image credit: Activision) The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) campaign kicks off with a bang, but its over-reliance on the new Open Combat Missions holds it back somewhat. You can read our full impressions here, including what we made of the story.

Modern Warfare 3 adds a ton of new Camos into Call of Duty, so many in fact, that when you count the Camos returning from the previous game, there's more than 900. Of course, the vast majority of these are base versions, with just 12 Master Camos to earn by completing challenges for each of your favorite weapons.

Whether you're looking to add some flair to Modern Warfare 3's best weapons, or if you're something of a completionist, the Mastery Camos offer a way to go the extra mile in both Multiplayer Mode and Zombies. This time around, there are even Camos that can be applied to guns from Modern Warfare 2, meaning there's a good incentive to revisit some of your older loadouts while playing.

Here's all of the Modern Warfare 3 Mastery Camos, as well as info on unlocking each one. We'll show you what each one looks like, and list the challenges you'll want to keep in mind, regardless of what mode you intend to jump into.

Modern Warfare 3 Mastery Camos list

(Image credit: Activision)

There are 12 confirmed new Mastery Camos available in Modern Warfare 3. These are broken up into three sets of four: New Modern Warfare 3 Mastery Camos (Multiplayer), MW3 Mastery Camos (Zombies), and finally new MW2 Zombies Mastery Camos. MW2 did not have a Zombies mode, so these can be considered new Mastery Camos for the old guns. Check out the full list below:

Gilded (Modern Warfare 3 MP Mastery)

Forged (Modern Warfare 3 MP Mastery)

Priceless (Modern Warfare 3 MP Mastery)

Interstellar (Modern Warfare 3 MP Mastery)

Golden Enigma (Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery)

Zircon Scale (Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery)

Serpentinite (Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery)

Borealis (Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery)

Golden Ivory (Modern Warfare 2 Zombies Mastery)

Spinel Husk (Modern Warfare 2 Zombies Mastery)

Arachnida (Modern Warfare 2 Zombies Mastery)

Bioluminescent (Modern Warfare 2 Zombies Mastery)

Modern Warfare 3 MP Mastery Camos

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Activision) Gilded (Image credit: Activision) Forged (Image credit: Activision) Priceless (Image credit: Activision) Interstellar

Let's start off with the four new Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Mastery Camos. These can only be applied to MW3 weapons, and are unlocked by leveling each gun to a certain level, then completing a specific challenge. These unlock requirements are detailed below:

Gilded: Complete all Base Camo Challenges for the weapon. Complete an individual Gilded Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 10 times,” (MCW AR).

Complete all Base Camo Challenges for the weapon. Complete an individual Gilded Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 10 times,” (MCW AR). Forged: Complete the Gilded Camo Challenge for the weapon. Complete additional Gilded Camo challenges for weapons in the same category. Complete an individual Forged Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 3 Kills without dying 10 times,” (MCW AR).

Complete the Gilded Camo Challenge for the weapon. Complete additional Gilded Camo challenges for weapons in the same category. Complete an individual Forged Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 3 Kills without dying 10 times,” (MCW AR). Priceless: Complete the Forged Camo challenge for the specific weapon. Complete a total of 36 Forged Camo challenges for MWIII weapons. Complete an individual Forged Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 5 Kills without dying 10 times,” (MCW AR).

Complete the Forged Camo challenge for the specific weapon. Complete a total of 36 Forged Camo challenges for MWIII weapons. Complete an individual Forged Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 5 Kills without dying 10 times,” (MCW AR). Interstellar: Complete a total of 36 Priceless Camo challenges for MWIII weapons.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery Camos

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Activision) Golden Enigma (Image credit: Activision) Zircon Scale (Image credit: Activision) Serpentinite (Image credit: Activision) Borealis

Now onto the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery Camos. These are earned by playing Zombies Mode using MW3 guns. They cannot be applied to MW2 weapons. Here's how to get each of them:

Golden Enigma: Complete all four Zombie Base Camo Challenges for the specific weapon. Complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills and a successful Extract with the weapon in a single deployment.

Complete all four Zombie Base Camo Challenges for the specific weapon. Complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills and a successful Extract with the weapon in a single deployment. Zircon Scale: Complete the Golden Enigma Camo challenge for the specific weapon. Complete additional Golden Enigma Camo challenges for weapons in the same category. Complete the Zircon Scale Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills with the weapon while it is Pack-A-Punched.

Complete the Golden Enigma Camo challenge for the specific weapon. Complete additional Golden Enigma Camo challenges for weapons in the same category. Complete the Zircon Scale Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills with the weapon while it is Pack-A-Punched. Serpentinite: Complete the Zircon Scale Camo challenge for the specific weapon. Complete a total of 36 Zircon Scale Camo challenges for MWIII weapons. Complete the Serpentinite Camo Challenge: Usually a set number of Special or Elite Zombie Kills with the weapon.

Complete the Zircon Scale Camo challenge for the specific weapon. Complete a total of 36 Zircon Scale Camo challenges for MWIII weapons. Complete the Serpentinite Camo Challenge: Usually a set number of Special or Elite Zombie Kills with the weapon. Borealis: Complete a total of 36 Serpentinite Camo challenges for MWIII weapons.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mastery Camos

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Activision) Golden Ivory (Image credit: Activision) Spinel Husk (Image credit: Activision) Arachnida (Image credit: Activision) Bioluminescent

Finally, we have the Modern Warfare 2 Zombies Mastery Camos. MW2 did not have a Zombies Mode, so these are brand new camos, unlocked for the old guns by playing through Modern Warfare 3's Zombies Mode. Here are the unlock requirements:

Golden Ivory: Complete all four Zombie Base Camo Challenges for the specific weapon. Complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills and a successful Extract with the weapon in a single deployment.

Complete all four Zombie Base Camo Challenges for the specific weapon. Complete the Golden Ivory Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills and a successful Extract with the weapon in a single deployment. Spinel Husk: Complete the Golden Ivory Camo challenge for the specific weapon. Complete additional Golden Ivory Camo challenges for weapons in the same category. Complete the Spinel Husk Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills with the weapon while it is Pack-A-Punched.

Complete the Golden Ivory Camo challenge for the specific weapon. Complete additional Golden Ivory Camo challenges for weapons in the same category. Complete the Spinel Husk Camo Challenge: Usually a certain number of Zombie kills with the weapon while it is Pack-A-Punched. Arachnida: Complete the Spinel Husk Camo challenge for the specific weapon. Complete a total of 51 Spinel Husk Camo challenges for MWII weapons. Complete the Arachnida Camo Challenge: Usually a set number of Special or Elite Zombie Kills with the weapon.

Complete the Spinel Husk Camo challenge for the specific weapon. Complete a total of 51 Spinel Husk Camo challenges for MWII weapons. Complete the Arachnida Camo Challenge: Usually a set number of Special or Elite Zombie Kills with the weapon. Bioluminescent: Complete a total of 51 Arachnida Camo challenges for MWII weapons.

So there you have it, those are the 12 Mastery Camos that you can unlock in Modern Warfare 3.