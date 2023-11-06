Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission list and rewards

The latest Call of Duty campaign is out now and, if you're diving into the single-player component of this blockbuster first-person shooter (FPS), there's a high chance that you're going to want a full list of the Modern Warfare 3 campaign missions and all of their associated rewards.

In Modern Warfare 3, the rewards gained from the completion of missions during the campaign are for use in the online multiplayer mode, making them well worth getting even if you’re not particularly interested in seeing this new entry’s story content.

If this is the case, you’re in luck as the Modern Warfare 3 campaign is actually quite short. Our playthrough saw us roll credits in just over five hours on the standard difficulty setting, but this number included plenty of messing around in the new Open Combat Missions and a handful of very unlucky deaths in later segments.

If you’re solely interested in getting your hands on the multiplayer goodies, we think that the average player would be able to blitz their way through the entire campaign in around four to five hours. As the rewards are available no matter your choice of difficulty, it could very well be possible to get this number even lower by slapping the game on the easiest setting and sprinting your way through its hardest moments like some kind of indestructible tank.

No matter how you intend to play, however, knowing the names, rewards and order of each of the campaign’s 14 missions could be useful so here's our comprehensive breakdown of everything that you need to know.

Modern Warfare 3 mission list

(Image credit: Sledgehammer Games)

The full Modern Warfare 3 mission list is as follows (presented in the order that they appear in the game):

Operation 627 Precious Cargo (Open Combat Mission) Reactor (Open Combat Mission) Payload Deep Cover Passenger Crash Site (Open Combat Mission) Flashpoint Oligarch (Open Combat Mission) Highrise (Open Combat Mission) Frozen Tundra Gora Dam (Open Combat Mission) Danger Close Trojan Horse

Modern Warfare 3 mission rewards

(Image credit: Activision)

Here is the full list of rewards that you can gain by completing each mission:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mission Reward Operation 627 Breather Calling Card Precious Cargo XP Token (30 minutes), Weapon XP Token (30 minutes) Reactor Corso Operator Payload Ghillie Guy Calling Card Deep Cover XP Token (30 minutes), Weapon XP Token (30 minutes) Crash Site Pathfinder Operator Flashpoint Toxic Drip Calling Card Oligarch XP Token (1 hour), Weapon XP Token (1 hour) Highrise Doc Operator Frozen Tundra Skull Rhapsody Calling Card Gora Dam XP Token (1 hour), Weapon XP Token (1 hour) Danger Close Jabber Operator Trojan Horse Brogue Weapon Blueprint, Soapy Emblem

