Modern Warfare 3 best Striker loadout and attachments

The best Striker loadout in Modern Warfare 3 involves the fast-firing SMG, set up with the right attachments to boost recoil control and stability. Of course, you'll need to pair it with the right gear, equipment, and perks to really make it sing, which is where we come in.

Modern Warfare 3 is currently running its pre-launch beta, with only a handful of SMGs on offer, as well as a few maps and modes to use them in. From what we've played so far, the game is sure shaping up to be a real contender for our best FPS games list, at least if it manages to stick its landing, that is.

Here's the Modern Warfare 3 best Striker loadout, including a look at what sidearm to pair it with, the best Striker attachments to use, and more. Follow this guide to turn the Striker into one of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 3's beta.

Modern Warfare 3 best Striker loadout

This Striker loadout in Modern Warfare 3 pairs the fast-firing SMG with the Renetti, which can be used in a pinch if you run out of ammo during a fight. Battle Rage is our pick for Tactical Gear, as given the extremely low TTK, any health region benefit is massively useful. Semtex is more of a personal preference here, so feel free to swap out for Frag Grenades if you rather, and make sure to choose the Munitions Box Field upgrade to compensate for how quickly this setup will burn through ammo.

In terms of Perks, go for the Quick-Grip Gloves for faster weapon swapping, the Lightweight Boots for faster movement, and the EOD Padding so that you can tank through explosives and fire. Infantry Vest is the way to go here, as it allows you to improve the refresh time on Tactical Sprint.

Modern Warfare 3 best Striker attachments

Muzzle: VT-7 SPIRITFIRE SUPPRESSOR

VT-7 SPIRITFIRE SUPPRESSOR Barrel: STRIKER RECON LONG BARREL

STRIKER RECON LONG BARREL Optic: SLATE REFLECTOR

SLATE REFLECTOR Rear Grip: SAKIN ZX GRIP

SAKIN ZX GRIP Magazine: 20 ROUND MAG

As you can see from the attachments chosen, we've tried to increase the Striker's range while also prioritizing Recoil Control and ADS speed. The suppressor is extremely valuable to keep you off of the minimap and only applies a very minor hit to Recoil Control. The 20 Round Mag allows you to speed up the time it takes to go from sprint to firing, though does mean you'll be reloading more. Luckily, it also applies a boost to reload quickness.

So there you have it, that's the best loadout for the Striker SMG in Modern Warfare 3.