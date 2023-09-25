Modern Warfare 3 Zombies - everything you need to know about Operation Deadbolt

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies marks a first for the series, as it's the first time we'll encounter the shambling undead in a Modern Warfare game. As such, Operation Deadbolt is set to be a slightly different Call of Duty Zombies experience, one with the largest map in the mode's long history.

Activision has now revealed much of Modern Warfare 3, including the maps that the game will launch with. In fact, it's looking like it could be a very strong entry into the FPS series, one that might just bring back lapsed players.

Here's what we know so far about Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, including a breakdown of Operation Deadbolt, when it'll launch, and what to expect once you drop into its massive map.

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will launch alongside the main game on November 10, 2023. It'll be part of the main game, available as a specific mode. We don't yet know how big the mode will be at launch, but just like previous Call of Duty games, it'll likely have a dedicated menu.

Modern Warfare 3 Operation Deadbolt

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is officially called Operation Deadbolt and will feature Soap and Kate Laswell as they attempt to thwart a world-ending plot from none other than Viktor Zakhaev. After attempting to steal vials of Aetherium. Zakhaev's men inadvertently release it into a city. This causes a full outbreak, which you and your squad will attempt to contain.

From what we've seen so far, players will take on incursions across multiple areas, each escalating in difficulty. In each area, there are living enemies as well as the undead. Multiple squads will drop in, working alongside each other in PvE combat. The goal is to complete objectives and then extract with all of your surviving team members. It's unclear just what these objectives will be, but we do know that there will be hundreds of undead enemies stopping you from advancing.

If you'd like to know more about the story behind Operation Deadbolt, you can check out the trailer embedded above.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies map size and details

(Image credit: Activision)

What's most interesting about Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and Operation Deadbolt is that it will take place on the largest Zombies map so far. It's set to be a much more open affair and seems to us to incorporate the same design mentality as DMZ mode from last year's Modern Warfare 2. We haven't seen the map yet, but expect multiple ways to enter buildings, and different ways to approach objectives. Given that there will be multiple squads in each match, this makes sense. Hopefully, there will also be various ways to extract, and some options as to whether your team wants to go in loud or quiet.

How to get the Zombie Ghost Operator skin in Modern Warfare 3

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, let's take a look at the Zombie Ghost Operator Skin in Modern Warfare 3. To get it, you will need to pre-order any digital edition of Modern Warfare 3. Here's some extra info from the Call of Duty blog:

If you preorder before the start of Modern Warfare II Season 06, Zombie Ghost will be available for you to use on September 27.

If you preorder after September 27, Zombie Ghost will be available for you to use immediately.

The Zombie Ghost Operator Skin can be used in Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, and will carry forward, meaning it will also be available in Modern Warfare III, starting at the game's launch.

So there you have it, everything we know about Modern Warfare 3 Zombies so far. Now that you're done here, why not head on over to our upcoming Games page to see what else is launching in the future, or check out our picks for best PC zombie shooters you can play right now for more undead slaying.