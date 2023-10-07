Modern Warfare 3 weapons list: every gun confirmed so far
A look at Modern Warfare 3's upcoming arsenal
Modern Warfare 3's weapons list is a little bit of a mystery at present. This is because it will include most of the arsenal from the previous game, while providing some new guns for players to use. Now that players have their hands on the beta, we have at least had a small slice of the weapons list confirmed.
Whether or not Modern Warfare 3 can balance its rather large suit of weapons remains to be seen, though it's certainly going to be a big factor in deciding whether or not the game ends up on best FPS lists by the end of the year. Weapons aren't everything, of course, given that they will need to be paired with Killstreaks to create viable loadouts, but they are of course your bread and butter while playing Modern Warfare 3.
Here's the confirmed Modern Warfare 3 weapons list so far, including lethal and tactical equipment, sidearms, and gear. As more guns are added to the beta, and as they are revealed by Activision, we'll be sure to update this page. For now, here are the guns that will be available to you should you choose to jump into Modern Warfare 3 early.
Modern Warfare 3 weapons list
We've finally gotten a look at what weapons will be available in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. Of course, much of the arsenal from Modern Warfare 2 will also carry forward, but for now we're keeping it to the guns that have been confirmed via the beta. Here's what's on offer.
Modern Warfare 3 Assault Rifles
- SVA 545
- MTZ-556
- MCW
Modern Warfare 3 Battle Rifles
- MTZ-762
- BAS-B
Modern Warfare 3 SMGs
- RIVAL-9
- AMR9
- STRIKER
Modern Warfare 3 Shotguns
- RIVETER
- LOCKWOOD 680
Modern Warfare 3 LMGs
- HOLGER 26
- PULEMYOT 762
Modern Warfare 3 Marksman Rifles
- MTZ INTERCEPTOR
- MCW 6.8
Modern Warfare 3 Snipers
- LONGBOW
- KV INHIBITOR
Modern Warfare 3 Handguns
- WSP STINGER
- RENETTI
- COR-45
Modern Warfare 3 Launchers
- PILA
Modern Warfare 3 Tactical Gear
- Flash Grenade
- Battle Rage
- EMD Grenade
- Smoke Grenade
- Scatter Mine
Modern Warfare 3 Lethal Gear
- Frag Grenade
- SEMTEX
- Breacher Drone
- Thermobaric Grenade
Modern Warfare 3 Field Upgrades
- Trophy System
- COMM Scrambler
- MED BOX
- Munitions Box
- A.C.S
Modern Warfare 3 Gloves
- Quick-Grip Gloves
- Scavenger Gloves
- Commando Gloves
Modern Warfare 3 Boots
- Lightweight Boots
- Climbing Boots
- Stalker Boots
- Tactical Pads
- Covert Sneakers
Modern Warfare 3 Gear
- EDD Padding
- TAC Mask
- Control Commlink
- Conduction Headset
- L/R Detector
- Ghost T/V Camo
