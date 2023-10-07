Modern Warfare 3 weapons list: every gun confirmed so far

Modern Warfare 3's weapons list is a little bit of a mystery at present. This is because it will include most of the arsenal from the previous game, while providing some new guns for players to use. Now that players have their hands on the beta, we have at least had a small slice of the weapons list confirmed.

Whether or not Modern Warfare 3 can balance its rather large suit of weapons remains to be seen, though it's certainly going to be a big factor in deciding whether or not the game ends up on best FPS lists by the end of the year. Weapons aren't everything, of course, given that they will need to be paired with Killstreaks to create viable loadouts, but they are of course your bread and butter while playing Modern Warfare 3.

Here's the confirmed Modern Warfare 3 weapons list so far, including lethal and tactical equipment, sidearms, and gear. As more guns are added to the beta, and as they are revealed by Activision, we'll be sure to update this page. For now, here are the guns that will be available to you should you choose to jump into Modern Warfare 3 early.

Modern Warfare 3 weapons list

We've finally gotten a look at what weapons will be available in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. Of course, much of the arsenal from Modern Warfare 2 will also carry forward, but for now we're keeping it to the guns that have been confirmed via the beta. Here's what's on offer.

Modern Warfare 3 Assault Rifles

SVA 545

MTZ-556

MCW

Modern Warfare 3 Battle Rifles

MTZ-762

BAS-B

Modern Warfare 3 SMGs

RIVAL-9

AMR9

STRIKER

Modern Warfare 3 Shotguns

RIVETER

LOCKWOOD 680

Modern Warfare 3 LMGs

HOLGER 26

PULEMYOT 762

Modern Warfare 3 Marksman Rifles

MTZ INTERCEPTOR

MCW 6.8

Modern Warfare 3 Snipers

LONGBOW

KV INHIBITOR

Modern Warfare 3 Handguns

WSP STINGER

RENETTI

COR-45

Modern Warfare 3 Launchers

PILA

Modern Warfare 3 Tactical Gear

Flash Grenade

Battle Rage

EMD Grenade

Smoke Grenade

Scatter Mine

Modern Warfare 3 Lethal Gear

Frag Grenade

SEMTEX

Breacher Drone

Thermobaric Grenade

Modern Warfare 3 Field Upgrades

Trophy System

COMM Scrambler

MED BOX

Munitions Box

A.C.S

Modern Warfare 3 Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves

Scavenger Gloves

Commando Gloves

Modern Warfare 3 Boots

Lightweight Boots

Climbing Boots

Stalker Boots

Tactical Pads

Covert Sneakers

Modern Warfare 3 Gear

EDD Padding

TAC Mask

Control Commlink

Conduction Headset

L/R Detector

Ghost T/V Camo

That's all of the weapons currently confirmed for Modern Warfare 3.