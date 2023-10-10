Modern Warfare 3 best MTZ-556 loadout and attachments

The best MTZ-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 involves the close-quarters Assault Rifle, set up with the right attachments to boost recoil control and handling. Of course, you'll need to pair it with the right gear, equipment, and perks to really make it sing, which is where we come in.

Modern Warfare 3 is currently running its pre-launch beta, with only three Assault Rifles on offer, as well as a few maps and modes to use them in. From what we've played so far, the game is sure shaping up to be a real contender for our best FPS games list, at least if it manages to stick its landing, that is.

Here's the Modern Warfare 3 best MTZ-556 loadout, including a look at what sidearm to pair it with, the best MTZ-556 attachments to use, and more. Follow this guide to turn the MTZ-556 into one of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 3's beta.

Modern Warfare 3 best MTZ-556 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

This MTZ-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 pairs the close-quarters AR with the Renetti, which can be used in a pinch if you run out of ammo during a fight. Flash Grenade is our pick for Tactical Gear, it's extremely useful for rushing objectives on the current selection of maps. Semtex is more of a personal preference here, so feel free to swap out for Frag Grenades if you rather, and make sure to choose the Munitions Box Field upgrade to compensate for how quickly this setup will burn through ammo.

In terms of Perks, go for the Quick-Grip Gloves for faster weapon swapping, the Lightweight Boots for faster movement, and the EOD Padding so that you can tank through explosives and fire. Infantry Vest is the way to go here, as it allows you to improve the refresh time on Tactical Sprint.

Modern Warfare 3 best MTZ-556 attachments

(Image credit: Activision)

Barrel: MTZ CLINCH PRO BARREL

MTZ CLINCH PRO BARREL Laser: CS15 SCARLET MOUNTED LASER

CS15 SCARLET MOUNTED LASER Rear Grip: BRUEN TR-24 ASSASULT GRIP

BRUEN TR-24 ASSASULT GRIP Magazine: 20 ROUND MAG

20 ROUND MAG Underbarrel: XRK EDGE BW-4 HANDSTOP

As you can see from the attachments chosen, we've tried to increase the MTZ-556's Recoil Control and ADS speed. The laser for boosting these stats, though do keep in mind that it is visible to other players. The 20 Round Mag allows you to speed up the time it takes to go from sprint to firing, though does mean you'll be reloading more. Luckily, it also applies a boost to reload quickness. There's an underbarrel in this build that does apply a very small negative to accuracy, but absolutely makes up for it in handling and boosting Aim Walking Speed.

So there you have it, that's the best loadout for the MTZ-556 AR in Modern Warfare 3. For more on the game, be sure to check out our look at all of the Modern Warfare 3 maps that have been confirmed so far. Elsewhere, there's everything we know about Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.