Modern Warfare 3 Cutthroat Mode explained

Modern Warfare 3 is now right around the corner, having already launched its beta weekend for players that have pre-ordered the game. Thanks to a recent Call of Duty Next event, we also now know exactly what's in-store for the game's multiplayer mode. For one, there's a brand new mode called Cutthroat, which offers a slight tweak on a fan-favorite mode from the Modern Warfare series.

Cutthroat Mode has the potential to be a new staple for Modern Warfare 3 players, and from what we've seen so far, it combines team play, capture the flag as well as elements of elimination modes we've seen in past games. Like with any new mode, we'll have to wait and see how it plays to judge how it'll land within the Call of Duty community, but things are looking promising. It's new additions like this that make Modern Warfare 3 one of the most highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023.

Here's what you need to know about Modern Warfare 3 Cutthroat Mode, including all of the information revealed on it so far. As we get closer to the full release of the game, Activision is likely to reveal more. Once it does, we'll be sure to update this page.

What is Modern Warfare 3 Cutthroat Mode

A brand-new mode to the franchise, Cutthroat introduces 3v3v3 action on Core Multiplayer maps. Operators have only one life per round; eliminate the enemy teams or capture the overtime flag to win the round. This positions Cutthroat as a mix between Team Deathmatch and an elimination mode. It's certainly more hardcore than the standard team modes, and its overtime flag mechanic means rounds should be short, tense, and exciting.

Cutthroat has yet to feature in the Modern Warfare 3 beta weekend, but it might be added for the second period, which starts October 12 at 10 A.M PT. Hopefully, we'll get to go hands on sooner rather than later.

When does Modern Warfare 3 Cutthroat launch?

Thanks to recent Call of Duty blog post, we know that Modern Warfare 3's new Cutthroat Mode will arrive at launch, on November 10, 2023. It will be one of the maps and modes packaged into the game on release day.

That's everything we know about Modern Warfare 3 Cutthroat Mode so far.