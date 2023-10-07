Modern Warfare 3 Killstreaks have been revealed, and players are even able to try them out as part of the pre-release beta period. From what we've played so far, there's some interesting new Killstreaks that have been added, with some being game-changers when used correctly.

From the humble UAV, to the brand new Guardian-SC, there's plenty of Killstreaks to get acquainted with when you load up Modern Warfare 3. In fact, given that only a limited selection appeared in the beta, it's likely there will be even more to try out at launch. The game's selection of Killstreaks will go a long way in deciding whether or not it ends up on our list of best FPS games by the end of the year.

Here's all of the Modern Warfare 3 Killstreaks that we know about so far, as well as a bit of info on each, and the kill requirements to unlock them. As new Killstreaks are revealed by Activision, this page will be updated. For now, we've marked which Killstreaks are available in the beta, which are brand new to the series, and which are returning from previous Call of Duty Games.

Modern Warfare 3 Killstreaks list

There are currently eight Killstreaks available in Modern Warfare 3. These are live in the beta, but it's expected that there will be more in the final product. For now, here's every Modern Warfare 3 Killstreak that's been confirmed so far.

UAV (4 kills / 500 score)

(4 kills / 500 score) Mosquito Drone (4 kills / 500 score)

(4 kills / 500 score) SAM Turret (4 kills / 500 score)

(4 kills / 500 score) Guardian-SC (5 kills / 625 score)

(5 kills / 625 score) Counter-UAV (5 kills / 625 score)

(5 kills / 625 score) SAE (7 kills / 875 score)

(7 kills / 875 score) Remote Turret (7 kills / 875 score)

(7 kills / 875 score) Juggernaut Recon (8 kills / 1000 score)

UAV (returning, beta)

UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. This one is an absolute staple, allowing you to highlight enemies for your team. Use it often, and you'll rack up score as you kill marked enemies as well.

Mosquito Drone (new, beta)

Explosive drone that circles the area around where the drone is launched. Dive bombs on enemies it spots and explodes. This is a brand new addition to the series, and is a great way to hold Hardpoints and objectives.

SAM Turret (returning, beta)

Launch a targeted missile strike against air vehicles. This Killstreak is only really used as a defense against enemy Killstreaks involving aircraft. Its use case is limited, sure, but when your team is being gunned down from above, you'll wish you'd added it to your loadout.

Guardian-SC (returning, beta)

A beam-shaped, nonlethal, area-denial weapon. Enemies entering the beam endure similar effects to a stun grenade, such as reduced movement speed, blurred vision, and removed UI. Great for use in Hardpoint mode, and any objective that involves capturing an area.

Counter-UAV (returning, beta)

A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. A very straightforward Killstreak that's used to deny an enemy's UAV.

SAE (returning, beta)

Call in a trio of jets to release aerial explosives onto specified targets. If you know your maps, this Killstreak is a great way to increase your kill count, and score. Deploy it in outside areas where enemies are likely to move through.

Remote Turret (returning, beta)

Automated turret that scans for nearby enemies and fires incendiary-based rounds. The Operator can also take manual control of the turret. Place this on rooftops that overlook objectives to deny enemies.

Juggernaut Recon (returning, beta)

Juggernaut Recon gear delivered by care package. The suit is equipped with a radar that pings nearby enemies. Contains a riot shield. The ultimate Killstreak to strike fear into the hearts of your opponents.

So there you have it, that's every Modern Warfare 3 Killstreak that we know about so far.