Modern Warfare 3 best SVA 545 loadout and attachments

Why we're using the SVA 545 (Image credit: Activision) The SVA 545 is currently the best AR in Modern Warfare 3. It's offered as part of the Vault Edition, though it can be unlocked naturally by leveling up. It's got fantastic Damage Range, and when set up correctly, has very little recoil to deal with at all. This is not a run-and-gun weapon, though it can be used close range in a pinch.

The best SVA 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 takes the mid-range assault rifle (AR) and sets up with the right attachments to boost recoil control and handling. Of course, you'll need to pair it with the right gear, equipment, and perks to really make it sing, which is where we come in.

Modern Warfare 3 is currently live in all regions, with a bunch of assault rifles on offer, as well as a good selection of maps and modes to use them in. From what we've played so far, the game is sure shaping up to be a real contender for our best FPS games list, at least if it manages to offer engaging post-launch content, that is.

Here's the Modern Warfare 3 best SVA 545 loadout, including a look at what sidearm to pair it with, the best SVA 545 attachments to use, and more. Follow this guide to turn the SVA 545 into one of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 3's beta.

Modern Warfare 3 best SVA 545 loadout

This SVA 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 pairs the mid-range AR with the P890, which can be used in a pinch if you run out of ammo during a fight. Stun Grenade is our pick for Tactical Gear, as it's extremely useful for rushing objectives on the current selection of maps. However, Frag Grenades are more of a personal preference here, so feel free to swap out for Semtex if you'd rather, but make sure to choose the Munitions Box Field upgrade to compensate for how quickly you'll burn through ammo while playing modes like Team Deathmatch and Hardpoint.

In terms of Perks, go for the Quick-Grip Gloves for faster weapon swapping, the Lightweight Boots for faster movement, and the EOD Padding so that you can tank through explosives and fire. Infantry Vest is the way to go here, as it allows you to improve the refresh time on Tactical Sprint.

Modern Warfare 3 best SVA 545 attachments

Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Sight: Cronen Mini Dot

Cronen Mini Dot Rear Grip: DEMO 650 GRIP

DEMO 650 GRIP Underbarrel: BRUEN PIVOT VERTICAL GRIP

BRUEN PIVOT VERTICAL GRIP Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

As you can see from the attachments chosen, we've tried to increase the SVA 545's Recoil Control and Accuracy. The Rear Grip is selected to boost these stats, though do keep in mind that you add a bit of Aiming Idle Sway by equipping it. The Muzzle adds recoil and gun kick control, at the expense of ADS speed. There's an underbarrel in this build that does apply a very small negative to Handling but absolutely makes up for it in Gun Kick Control and reducing Vertical Recoil.

So there you have it, that's the best loadout for the SVA 545 AR in Modern Warfare 3. For more on the game, be sure to check out our look at all of the Modern Warfare 3 maps that have been confirmed so far. Elsewhere, check out our best Striker loadout for one of the best SMG setups in the game.