Modern Warfare 3 best BAS-B loadout and attachments

Why we're using the BAS-B (Image credit: Activision) The BAS-B is currently the best Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 3. It has exceptional handling and stability when set up correctly, and can be a real life-saver when you need to fire back at an enemy at extended range. Whether you like it more than an assault rifle will depend on your play style, but we're loving the slower, more precise action that the BAS-B allows for.

The best BAS-B loadout in Modern Warfare 3 takes the mid-range Battle Rifle (BR) and sets up with the right attachments to boost recoil control and accuracy. Of course, you'll need to pair it with the right gear, equipment, and perks to really make it sing, which is where we come in.

Modern Warfare 3 is currently live in all regions, with a bunch of Battle Rifles on offer, as well as a good selection of maps and modes to use them in. From what we've played so far, the game falls short of being a real contender for our best FPS games list, but could improve if it manages to offer engaging post-launch content.

Here's the Modern Warfare 3 best BAS-B loadout, including a look at what sidearm to pair it with, the best BAS-B attachments to use, and more. Follow this guide to turn the BAS-B into one of the best weapons in Modern Warfare 3's beta.

Modern Warfare 3 best BAS-B loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

This BAS-B loadout in Modern Warfare 3 pairs the mid-range BR with the P890, which can be used in a pinch if you run out of ammo during a fight. Stun Grenade is our pick for Tactical Gear, as it's extremely useful for rushing objectives on the current selection of maps. However, Frag Grenades are more of a personal preference here, so feel free to swap out for Semtex if you'd rather, but make sure to choose the Munitions Box Field upgrade to compensate for how quickly you'll burn through ammo while playing modes like Team Deathmatch and Hardpoint.

In terms of Perks, go for the Quick-Grip Gloves for faster weapon swapping, the Lightweight Boots for faster movement, and the EOD Padding so that you can tank through explosives and fire. Infantry Vest is the way to go here, as it allows you to improve the refresh time on Tactical Sprint.

Modern Warfare 3 best BAS-B attachments

(Image credit: Activision )

Barrel: Bruen VENOM Long Barrel

Bruen VENOM Long Barrel Sight: Cronen Mini Dot

Cronen Mini Dot Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Underbarrel: BRUEN PIVOT VERTICAL GRIP

BRUEN PIVOT VERTICAL GRIP Muzzle: LOCKSHOT KT85

As you can see from the attachments chosen, we've tried to increase the BAS-B's Recoil Control, Range and Accuracy. The Underbarrel is selected to boost these stats, though do keep in mind that you add a bit of Aiming Idle Sway by equipping it. The Muzzle adds recoil control, at the expense of ADS speed. There's an underbarrel in this build that does apply a very small negative to Handling but absolutely makes up for it in Gun Kick Control and Firing Aim Stability.

So there you have it, that's the best loadout for the BAS-B in Modern Warfare 3. For more on the game, be sure to check out our look at all of the Modern Warfare 3 maps that have been confirmed so far. Elsewhere, check out our best Striker loadout for one of the best SMG setups in the game.