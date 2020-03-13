Nintendo Switch Lite hits lowest price ever ahead of New Horizons release

The Nintendo Switch Lite is at its lowest ever price in the UK, with a new RRP of £159 on the handheld console, down from its previous £179 price.

The price drop appears to just be in the UK for now, but marks a significant saving considering the console only dropped to £169 in the Black Friday sales last year. (Not in the UK? Scroll down below for prices in your region.)

The news is all the sweeter considering the imminent release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which launches on March 20. That means anyone wanting to hop on the Switch train for the latest instalment of Animal Crossing – or buy a second, smaller Switch to share among the family – can do so for that little bit less.

Nintendo Switch Lite: £179 £159 at Game

The handheld Switch Lite console is more portable than its bigger sibling, though you won't get the ability to output gameplay onto a television. For those playing on the move, though, it's a real treat to use. Available in turquoise, yellow, and grey.

The price drop is great news for anyone buying a new Switch, though it suggests that other new hardware iterations could be on the way – given Nintendo's usual reluctance to cheapen the worth of its hardware until it has something else with similar profit margins on the... horizon.

Sadly, the special edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch console is at the same £319 price as before – but its overwhelming cuteness should soften the pain of the purchase. That Tom Nook does now how to empty our wallets.

Best Switch Lite deals in your region

Today's best turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite deals 368 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Nintendo Switch Lite Console... eBay £194.95 View Deal ends Wed, Mar 18 Nintendo Switch Lite -... Amazon £198.99 View Low Stock Nintendo Switch Lite,... John Lewis £199 View Nintendo Switch Lite Switch... very.co.uk £199.99 View Show More Deals

Animal Crossing New Horizons: what's new this time around?

Via EuroGamer