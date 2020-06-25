Amazon has the Nintendo Switch in stock but act quickly

The Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon right now, but you'll have to move fast to secure yours - we've been seeing them run out in under an hour over the last few months. You can now pick up the Neon Nintendo Switch at Amazon for £299 - £20 more than the RRP, but well worth it if you've been searching for stock over the past few months.

We don't know how long this inventory will last, which means you'll have to do some speedy clicking to make sure you grab yours. These consoles will arrive by the beginning of July as well, so it's not too long to wait until you get your hands around some Joy-Con.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves, but for now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

Not in the UK? You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

