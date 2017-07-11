Nikon's popular telephoto zoom gets a serious upgrade

With a broad telephoto zoom and relatively compact dimensions, it's easy to see why a 70-300mm zoom lens is a popular choice amongst photographers, and Nikon's overhauled its offering that sees it come with a host of new and updated features.

The AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR to give it its full name, is not only lighter than its predecessor, but sports an improved Vibration Reduction (VR) System that provides users with up to 4.5 stops of VR stabilization. There's also the choice of using either Normal or Sport VR Modes for added stability when shooting from a non-stationary location.

As we've seen with a number of recent Nikon lens announcements, the new 70-300mm features Nikon's Stepping Motor Technology. Interestingly though, this is the first full-frame lens to take advantage of this, using a stepping motor for what promises to be fast and quiet autofocus. Handy if you're shooting video as this reduces the sound of lens operation while capturing footage.

The AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR also has an Electronic Diaphragm, providing smooth exposure transitions during video capture, as well as also helping to maintain consistent exposure during high-speed shooting.

The lens can also focus from a distance of 3.94 ft. (1.2m), while the construction of the lens is dust and drip resistant and features a 9-blade aperture diaphragm for a natural, circular bokeh.

Availability is still to be confirmed, but the Nikon AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR lens will be priced at $699.95 / £749.99. We're awaiting Australian pricing and will update you as soon as we have it.