NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream: how to watch 2022 playoffs online without cable, schedule, predictions

It's time for the NFL Wild Card Weekend and for the Titans and Packers to cash in their hard-earned byes, kick back and, like the rest of us, watch from the edge of their seats as their fellow division champions go toe-to-toe with the wild cards. May underdogs rise, favorites fall, and chaos ensue! Don't miss a moment of the action - here's how to watch every NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream wherever you are in the world.

Las Vegas and Pittsburgh made the cut by the skin of their teeth. The setback-beating Raiders could upset the talented but inexperienced Bengals but surely the Steelers taking down Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs would probably qualify as the shock of the round?

Arguably the game of the weekend, though, sees the Patriots visit the home of their bitter AFC East rivals, the Bills. And then, in the NFC West, it's the Cardinals and the Rams. Kliff Kingsbury and Sean McVay are already under pressure, and one of them will have huge questions to answer when their team falls out of contention.

The Eagles can hurt anyone on their day with that awesome ground game and they may fancy their chances against Tom Brady's defending champions, while Dak Prescott is scorching right now, and will be confident of leading the Cowboys to victory over the Niners.

It's sudden death with all to play for, and here's how to watch an NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream for all of them wherever you are, and all the info you need on the NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule, predictions and the knowledge for rookie watcher on just what is an NFL Wild Card.

What is an NFL Wild Card?

The playoffs only have space for 14 teams, and eight of those spots are taken by each of the division champions. The remaining six are reserved for the wild cards. These are the best of the rest, the teams that weren't consistently good enough to win their respective divisions, but did just enough to make the cut.

On Wild Card Weekend, the wild cards have to play road games against their conference's No.2, No.3 and No.4 seeds, with the lowest-ranked wild card getting the toughest draw. Seven Wild Card teams have gone on to win the Super Bowl, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule

Saturday, January 15

Raiders vs Bengals: 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT / 9.30pm GMT / 8.30am AEDT

Patriots vs Bills: 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am GMT / 12.15pm AEDT

Sunday, January 16

Eagles vs Buccaneers: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT

49ers vs Cowboys: 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT / 9.30pm GMT / 8.30am AEDT

Steelers vs Chiefs: 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am GMT / 12.15pm AEDT

Monday, January 17

Cardinals vs Rams: 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15pm GMT / 12.15pm AEDT

NFL Wild Card Weekend live streams

Saturday, January 15

Raiders vs Bengals: NBC / Peacock / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky / NFL Game Pass (UK) | Kayo Sports / NFL Game Pass (AU)

Patriots vs Bills: CBS / Paramount Plus / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky / NFL Game Pass (UK) | Kayo Sports / NFL Game Pass (AU)

Sunday, January 16

Eagles vs Buccaneers: Fox / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky / NFL Game Pass (UK) | Kayo Sports / NFL Game Pass (AU)

49ers vs Cowboys: Amazon / CBS / Nickelodeon / Paramount Plus / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky / NFL Game Pass (UK) | Kayo Sports / NFL Game Pass (AU)

Steelers vs Chiefs: NBC / Peacock / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky / NFL Game Pass (UK) | Kayo Sports / NFL Game Pass (AU)

Monday, January 17

Cardinals vs Rams: ABC / ESPN / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky / NFL Game Pass (UK) | Kayo Sports / NFL Game Pass (AU)

NFL Wild Card Predictions

Raiders vs Bengals

The Raiders made the playoffs in sensational style and have been springing surprises all season long, but without the Allegiant crowd at their backs, the high-flying Bengals win their first playoff game in over three decades.

Patriots vs Bills

The Bills are on an upward trajectory while the Patriots' form has dipped, but these teams have played each other twice in the past six weeks, and on both occasions there was very little between them. The weather could favor New England, but Buffalo learn from their mistakes.

Eagles vs Buccaneers

The Eagles are the NFL's ultimate rushing team, but there are few better at stopping the run than the Bucs defense. Tom Brady leads the reigning champs to victory, but Jalen Hurts keeps things close.

49ers vs Cowboys

Arguably the game of the round, Dak Prescott is firing on all cylinders, but the Dallas defense is extremely vulnerable against the run right now. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are the 49ers' stars, but their running backs will be key.

Steelers vs Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger earned his encore, but he might come to regret it against the Chiefs, who haven't been entirely convincing of late but should have more than enough for Pittsburgh, unless T.J. Watt and the Steelers D can shut down Patrick Mahomes.

Cardinals vs Rams

A strange game between two teams who have been crumbling fast. Matthew Stafford's confidence looked shot to pieces, but without DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk is going to have to step up for Kyler Murray who is bound to come under heavy pressure from the Rams' superstar defense.

How to watch NFL Wild Card Weekend from outside your country

If you're away on vacation or for business and want to watch your home NFL coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL Wild Card Weekend from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

NFL Wild Card Weekend: live stream with and without cable in the US

FuboTV The NFL Wild Card Weekend games are split across ABC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, NBC, and Nickelodeon. We've listed which games are on which channels higher up the page. Watch NFL Wild Card Weekend without cable The excellent streaming service FuboTV offers every single one of them as part of its standard plan, which costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. It includes more than 100 channels in total, and it's way cheaper than cable. An even cheaper alternative is Sling, which offers a 3-day FREE trial and provides access to ESPN, as well as local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets. The Sling Blue plan offers NBC, Fox and the NFL Network, while Orange hosts the ESPN channels. You can combine the Blue and Orange plans for $50/pm too. CBS games, meanwhile, can be live streamed on Paramount Plus, which costs just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. And one game is being simulcast on Amazon, which offers new users a 30-day FREE trial.

NFL Wild Card Weekend live stream in Canada

DAZN Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every single game of the 2021/22 season, including all of the Wild Card Weekend action. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Sky Sports Sky Sports is showing all six NFL Wild Card Weekend games live and in their entirety, on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and on Sky Sports Main Event. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription currently costs £39.99. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

NFL Wild Card Weekend: live stream NFL in Australia

Foxtel Go ESPN, available through Foxtel, is showing all six NFL Wild Card Weekend games, which you can also stream on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app. They're also being shown on the excellent streaming service Kayo Sports, which shows more sports than anyone can handle and is the ideal option for anyone who doesn't want to commit to a lengthy and pricey contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial. If you're only interested in watching the NFL, the NFL Game Pass is showing every remaining game of the season live, with a subscription priced at $61.99. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

What else can I use a VPN for other than watching NFL games?

Virtual Private Networks are very versatile. As well as letting you watch sport and TV from around the world, their encrypted nature means that the information you exchange on a daily basis online is kept safely away from prying eyes. And streaming VPNs also help to get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries.

But even if you're away from your home coverage, you can always use a VPN to dial back into your country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the currently available: