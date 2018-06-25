New Vodafone 30 Day Service Guarantee lets you escape your phone contract for free

Vodafone is offering a new 30 Day Service Guarantee which means you can try the network without the worry of commitment. The company says that if you sign-up and are unhappy with anything then you can opt out without charge.

That means if you're not happy with coverage, customer service or even the device you've picked, Vodafone will let you walk away by cancelling your contract without penalty.

Nick Jeffery, Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone UK, said: "We’ve been listening to what our customers want and over the last year have worked tirelessly to introduce new technology and initiatives to help us deliver great customer service. Now we’re backing our big improvements with a big promise – try us for 30 days and if you’re not impressed, you’re free to walk away. No penalties, no ifs, no buts."

Vodafone benefits

Vodafone is offering this new system as it is confident new customers - be they personal or business - will be happy with their offering.

Positives from the company includes 24/7 customer care, an AI chatbot called TOBi, more UK based call centres, advanced biometric voice recognition software for faster access to personal services after being recognised automatically, plus in store tech experts available to help.

To start the 30 Day Service Guarantee either call 191 from a Vodafone mobile or pop into a Vodafone store and speaker to a customer service adviser.

Vodafone simply says that all devices will need to be returned and any unpaid line rental up until a customer cancels will need to be settled, as well as any extras and out-of-plan charges.