Moto G8 Power UK release date set for February 20, and it offers a very big battery

The new Moto G8 Power is coming to the UK, so if you were looking for a new cheap phone with a huge battery pack, you might be in luck.

This new Motorola phone was announced on February 7 in the US as the Moto G Power, but we've learnt that name is only to be used in the US, with the name 'G8' rather than 'G' used everywhere else.

You can pick up the Moto G8 Power from a range of retailers on February 20, and it'll cost you £219 so it's a decidedly affordable handset. This is a follow-up to the Moto G7 Power from 2019.

Moto G8 Power specs

The titular feature of the Moto G8 Power is its chunky 5,000mAh battery, which is pretty big for a phone, and Motorola suggests it'll last three days of use. The Moto G7 Power had that same battery size but Motorola says the G8's better processor and improved AI in the phone means the new handset should last a day longer.

You're getting four rear cameras in the Moto G8 Power consisting of a 16MP main snapper, two 8MP sensors with telephoto and ultra-wide angle lenses, and also a 2MP macro lens. There's also a 16MP snapper on the front.

The phone has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ screen with an 88% screen-to-body ratio, broken up by a 'punch-hole' cut-out that houses the front-facing camera.

Audio fans might find this phone pretty useful as it has dual Dolby speakers for when you're listening out loud and a 3.5mm headphone jack for when you're not.

TechRadar has briefly tested the Moto G8 Power and we'll bring you our full review just as soon as we get one in for testing.