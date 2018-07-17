Moto E5 Play is coming to the UK but it's very different to the US model

Update: Having now seen a full specs list for the UK version of the Moto E5 Play it's clear that this is very different to the US model.

While it started out as a US exclusive, the Moto E5 Play is now launching in the UK, or at least, a phone with that name is, though the specs are quite different.

For one thing, the UK model runs Android Oreo Go Edition, rather than full fat Oreo.

Android Oreo Go Edition is built with low-end phones in mind and comes with lighter versions of some key apps, as well as fewer apps overall pre-installed, so you have more space available and apps that run better, while a built-in data saver will help you keep your data use under control.

Basic but good

Specs-wise you get a 5.3-inch 18:9 screen, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one (with its own LED flash) and a rear fingerprint scanner.

The Moto E5 Play in the UK also has a Snapdragon 425 chipset, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a 2,100mAh battery. There are a few differences there, as the US model has 2GB of RAM, a 5.2-inch 16:9 screen and a 2,800mAh battery.

So while both models are quite basic, they're also quite different. But the phone seems priced appropriately, as the UK Moto E5 Play is on sale now for £89 SIM-free or starting at £69 on pay as you go.

It’s a very cheap phone then, and you can choose from black or gold colours.