You can now buy Microsoft's most tempting Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book

Serious content creators around the world can now order a fully-loaded Surface Book or Surface Pro 4 equipped with a nippy 1TB SSD.

Configurations featuring the capacious storage option were previously only available in North America. They can now be ordered from Microsoft's online store in Australia, Austria, China, France, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Switzerland and the UK.

As for specs, they're equipped with Intel's sixth-generation Skylake Core i7 processor backed up by a healthy 16GB of RAM. Both will make a substantial dent in your wallet, with the Surface Pro 4 costing £2,199 plus £109.99 for a keyboard cover to make £2,309. Thankfully a Surface Pen comes included.

On the other hand, Microsoft's top spec Surface Book costs £2,649 and bundles the pen.

Birthday bonus

The new configurations have, ahem, surfaced just in time to receive Microsoft's Windows 10 Anniversary Update that's set to land on August 2.

The update brings a host of Surface-friendly features. They include new ways to interact with Cortana, which is now accessible via the lock screen; Windows Ink, which lets you doodle on the display in Office and other apps; enterprise-grade security in Windows Hello and Defender; and power-saving tweaks to Microsoft's Edge browser designed to extend your device's battery life.

Sales of Microsoft's Surface Book are lagging behind that of the company's other Surface devices, according to ad network AdDuplex. The data cruncher found that Surface Books account for a 3.6% share of all Surface devices sold, versus 30.9% for the Surface Pro 4.