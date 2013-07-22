WIN! An iPad 4 with stunning Retina Display

This could be yours

TechRadar is offering you the chance to win an iPad 4 (16GB, Wi-Fi + 3G) courtesy of EuroSmartz.

It's not just the iPad 4 in this prize pack though, with EuroSmatz also throwing in a host of its excellent iPad specific business applications including the newly launched AltaMail - one of the most powerful and fully functional email apps around.

That's a prize bundle worth over £510 and it can be yours if you follow the instructions below.

The iPad 4 is one of the best full-sized tablets out there with a stunning Retina Display, beefed up processor and an unrivalled selection of applications thanks to the App Store.

EuroSmartz

EuroSmartz is the number one provider of business apps on the iPad, iPhone and Android, and is delighted to be able to offer its latest software as part of this excellent prize.

AltaMail

AltaMail is completely original and has a huge amount of new features to help you manage your inbox and simplify your life including the ability to zero your inbox, customise notifications and use its unique "send later" function.

You'll also get EuroSmatz's WritePDF and PrintCentral applications as part of the prize.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Claire Ward.