Sony Xperia Tablet Z finally lands in stores

You can almost touch it

After some to-ing and fro-ing as to whether it would be delayed or not Sony has announced that its water-resistant Xperia Z tablet is finally available across the globe.

The device comes in a standard Wi-Fi edition and Wi-Fi and 4G version. Pre-orders opened up in March, but now the tablet is available in stores and online.

The tablet carries a retail price of £399/$500 (around AUS $620) for the 16GB Wi-Fi, £449/$600 (around AUS $700) for the 32GB Wi-Fi and £499 (around $760/ AUS $775) for the 16GB 4G/LTE version in the UK.

Arise, Xperia

The tablet is essentially a beefed-up version of the Xperia Z smartphone, with some impressive specifications, including a 10.1-inch HD Reality Display with Mobile Bravia Engine 2 and a Snapdragon S4 Pro quad-core 1.5 Ghz processor with 2GB RAM.

There's also an 8 MP camera and NFC capability for easy pairing with a range of Sony devices, including headphones.

Plus, it's only 6.9mm thick and weighs just 495g, making it even more appealing as a bath time companion. You can check out TechRadar's hands-on review here.

Via Sony