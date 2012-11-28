Sony Xperia Tablet S sneaks onto shelves, finally

The Sony Xperia Tablet S has quietly gone on sale without any of the fanfare, or even a press release, usually associated with a product becoming available.

After swiftly being pulled from shelves at the start of October due to water damage issues, Sony has kept to its promise to re-release the Xperia Tablet S before the end of November - just.

The tablet was launched at IFA 2012 back at the beginning of September, and the update to the original Sony Tablet S does have some promise, as we found in our hands on Sony Xperia Tablet S review.

Just in time for Christmas

Keeping the unique folded-back-book design of its predecessor, the Xperia Tablet S offers up a slimmer, lighter frame which is easier on the hand, a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, the choice of 16GB, 32GB and 64GB models, all of which run Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

There are also Wi-Fi and 3G variants of the tablet available, and currently via the Sony website you can pick up the 16GB model of each, with the Wi-Fi only tablet setting you back £329 and the 3G capable slate coming in at £429.

The 32GB Wi-Fi and 64GB Wi-Fi models are currently displaying as out of stock, but are priced at £379 and £449 respectively.

However, during its time out of the customer's sight the Xperia Tablet S has seen some rather tough competition crop up in time for Christmas, with the iPad Mini, Amazon Kindle Fire HD, Nook HD, Google Nexus 10 and larger-capacity and cellular Google Nexus 7 all vying for attention.