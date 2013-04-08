Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 due to touch down this summer

The much talked about Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 is now due to arrive this summer according to one particular source.

Speaking to the usually reliable SamMobile, the unnamed source revealed that we would see both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 3G variants of the 8-inch slate - which will line up alongside its S-Pen wielding brother the Galaxy Note 8.0.

According to the report the Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 will be available in white, with the 16GB Wi-Fi only version sporting the model number SM-T3110, while the 3G-enabled slate goes by the SM-T3100 moniker.

It looks like we'll be treated to the Wi-Fi only Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 first, with a suggested arrival date of week 24 - so towards the end of June.

The 3G version will apparently arrive three weeks later on week 27, pegging it for a mid-July release date.

With an 8-inch display the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 would go head to head with the iPad mini and possibly the Acer Iconia A1-810 too - lets just hope Samsung keeps the price suitably low.