Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 release date and eye-watering price appear

Update: Don't panic Mr Mannering! It looks like Expansys has got its sums wrong for the 3G + Wi-Fi Galaxy Note 8.0. A spokesperson for the website told TechRadar: "There was an error on 3G/Wi-Fi Note 8.0. We are still waiting on official pricing from suppliers and will update once we get it through."

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 is just a few weeks away according to one online retailer, while another has slapped a hefty price tag on the phone come tablet combo.

Carphone Warehouse has its registration page live for the Galaxy Note 8.0, which says the tablet is expected in April - although it appears the high-street stockist will only be offering the Wi-Fi version, with no mention of the 3G variant.

There's good news for those of you who want to take advantage of the tablet's calling and text messaging ability though as Expansys has the Galaxy Note 8.0 available for pre-order in both Wi-Fi only and 3G + Wi-Fi guises.

And now for the bad news

Those looking for a competitively priced tablet to take on the similarly sized iPad mini and low cost Kindle Fire HD 8.9 will be disappointed though, with the Galaxy Note 8.0 carrying a surprisingly inflated price tag.

According to Expansys the 16GB, Wi-Fi only Note 8.0 will cost £349.99, while the 3G enabled version with the same amount of storage could set you back a mind-boggling £599.99 - that's iPad 4 territory for goodness sake.

Check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

to discover loads more about the infinite possibilities of the GALAXY Note II

While the price makes sense in Samsung's ecosystem - with the Galaxy Note 2 floating around the £450 mark, a glance sideways at other tablets and their significantly cheaper price tags really does make you wonder whether the ability to make a call from your tablet is really worth an extra £100 or so.

We've contacted Carphone Warehouse to see if it will be carrying the 3G version, plus we're speaking to Expansys to see if the pricing it has for the Galaxy Note 8.0 is accurate.

Via UnwiredView