Kindle Fire HD goes on sale infused with Lovefilm

Amazon's long-awaited Kindle Fire has finally gone on sale in the UK, joined by its upstart younger sibling, the Kindle Fire HD.

You'll be able to pick both tablets and the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite ereader up from Amazon.co.uk, just a few weeks after our US compatriots.

The Kindle Fire HD faces stiff new competition from the iPad mini, but comes in at the much less intimidating price of £159 for the 16GB edition.

Plenty of Kindling

For that money you get a 7-inch HD screen, super-fast Wi-Fi, Dolby stereo speakers and what Amazon is touting as over 11 hours of battery life.

The Kindle Fire, meanwhile, starts at £129 and rocks a lower-res 7-inch screen and 1.2GHz processor.

Lovefilm is landing on the Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD today as well, with a one month free trial allowing users to get a taster of streaming thousands of films and TV shows on their tablets.

Launch titles include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Karate Kid and that classic tale of star-crossed garden ornaments, Gnomeo and Juliet.

As well as showing films, the app will allow users to build watchlists, check out the IMDB pages for films you're watching using X-Ray for Movies and make good use of Amazon's Whispersync tech which handily syncs your viewing progress across different devices.

While you won't be able to watch films on it, the Kindle Paperwhite ereader's improved 6-inch screen comes illuminated for easier reading and starts at £109.