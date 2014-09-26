Huge batch of rumours shed light on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro

While the dust settles around the recent launches of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, it looks like Apple has a few more tricks up its sleeve, with new rumours emerging about a 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Not only will the iPad Pro come with a larger screen, but rumours suggest it will be sporting an improved A8X chipset.

If true, this marks the return of Apple creating improved versions of its chipsets. Both the A5 and A6 processors were given more powerful variants with the A5X and A6X, whilst last year's A7 chipset didn't.

The new A8 chipset can be found in the Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, with the recent rumours suggesting that the new iPad Air 2 will also feature the chip.

Reports from Taiwan suggest that the A8X chipset will make its debut in the iPad Pro, with the improved processor used to help power the larger 12.9-inch screen.

iPad information blowout

The latest rumours don't just concern the iPad Pro, however. They also state that the iPad Air 2's RAM will be boosted to 2GB, which gives weight to rumours we've heard before, and the new version will have larger speakers, a smaller camera lens and a slightly thinner body.

Also, while Apple ditched the 32GB variant of the iPhone, the iPad Air 2 will apparently still come in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities.

Both the upcoming iPad Mini 3 with Retina and iPad Air 2 are planned to be revealed in October, according to reports, with the iPad Air 2 going on sale at the end of the year.

It looks like we may have to wait a little longer to buy the iPad Mini 3, with the rumours suggesting it will be available early next year, while the iPad Pro will give us the longest wait, with it expected to hit the market in the second quarter of 2015.

This ties in with rumours we've previously heard about the launch of the iPad Pro.

Via G4Games