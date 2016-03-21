Apple invites 600 million Windows users to upgrade to the iPad Pro

Apple had a busy schedule of introducing a new 4-inch iPhone SE and 9.7-inch iPad Pro, but the Cupertino company still found time to throw in a dig at Windows users.

Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple, introduced the iPad Pro as the ultimate PC replacement, especially for the 600 million users with a Windows machine over five years old.

Oh crap.

It's an incredible dig that's surprisingly true. Techradar's own survey revealed one out of five users were reluctant to buy a new PC to experience Windows 10.

Many of those currently running Windows 10 are running on older hardware thanks to the Microsoft's generous upgrade requirements.

It's also interesting that Schiller calls the iPad Pro "the ultimate PC replacement." It's a familiar line that Microsoft's Panos Panay has used time and time again to describe the Surface Pro series of tablets.