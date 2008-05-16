First look: Samsung's new R410 laptop

We’ve managed to get a glimpse of Samsung’s latest mainstream notebook – the R410. Wandering through a hall of Samsung’s wares at its HQ in South Korea, we were shown the R410 in action.

It’s not as lightweight as you might expect – 2.4KG for a 14.1-inch laptop remains a little on the heavy side – but cheaper notebooks contain heavier components. The lid retains Samsung’s glossy black branding, while the inside is silver.

Speaking of price, it’ll be £499 and you should be able to get your hands on one anytime now.

The specs on the model we saw were 2GB of RAM, an ATI Radeon Xpress 1250 graphics card, a 1.3-megapixel webcam. The 1,280 x 800 pixel display will almost certainly have a gloss coating for the UK. The R410 can also employ any chip from an Intel Celeron T1400 right up to an Intel Core 2 Duo T9300 – exact UK specifications to be confirmed.

While there’s an S-Video out and a 3-in-1 card slot, there’s no HDMI as on many of Samsung’s other notebooks – somewhat surprising, but there have to be some sacrifices to hit that sub-£500 price point. Interestingly though, it boasts Gigabit LAN.

We’ll be looking at one in the coming weeks, so keep ‘em peeled.