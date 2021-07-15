Microsoft Teams users are set for a serious productivity boost

As organizations prepare to implement hybrid work policies, Microsoft has announced a new integration that will allow organizations to use Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams at the same time.

The software giant believes that collaboration software will play a big role in hybrid work according to a new blog post which is why it has created a new class of applications that fuse people and business processes together called “collaborative apps”. However, these apps will also allow Microsoft's partners to connect with the 145m daily active users in Teams and expand their total addressable market.

By combining the power of Dynamics 365 and Teams, everyone across an organization will now have new ways to seamlessly exchange and capture ideas right in the flow of work. In addition to launching a new collaborative app, Microsoft is also eliminating the licensing tax that has prevented organizations from using this kind of integration in the past.

Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams

As part of its new integration, Dynamics 365 users can now invite anyone in their organization to view and collaborate on customer records right from within a Teams chat or channel. This will allow sellers to share information like details on a sales opportunity, customer history, health of the customer relationship, key contacts and more while customer service representatives can leverage this new integration to share customer case records, source troubleshooting steps and track follow-up tasks.

At the same time, Dynamics 365 users can now add a Teams meeting when creating an appointment. They'll also be able to capture notes directly from within a Teams call and this information will be automatically saved in the timeline of their Dynamics 365 record.

More employees will likely be collaborating on records as a result of this integration and automatic notifications will now keep stakeholders alerted to updates. Users can also select specific chats and channels through which notifications are sent as well as see the frequency of these notifications. Additionally specific adaptive cards can be sent based on the notification type to enable more connected workflows.

Microsoft's new integration between Dynamics 365 and Teams is just one example of a collaborative app though and the company has also announced new and enhanced collaborative apps from independent software vendor (ISV) partners including Atlassian Confluence, SAP Sales Cloud, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday.