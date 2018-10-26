MediEvil PS4 remake trailer coming this Halloween

A new trailer and further details of the MediEvil remake for PlayStation 4 will be released on Halloween.

Speaking on this week's PlayStation Blogcast, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Shawn Layden revealed that more details about the remake will be announced on October 31, including a brand-new trailer.

MediEvil is a remake of the original 3D platformer hack 'n' slash for PlayStation, and sees you take on the role of Sir Daniel Fortesque, who is raised from the dead to fight for his kingdom once more.

The remake was originally announced at PSX 2017, along with the teaser trailer which you can watch below.

Layden explained that the upcoming MediEvil release will be a remake rather than a remaster, much like the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy.

“I think there have been some words that might sound alike but mean different things – like remake and remaster,” Layden said. “This is a remake. We’ve taken the original game design and we’ve taken a lot of the key art, and some of the other attributes of the game design and ethos, if you will, and we’re working with a developer called Other Ocean Interactive, and they are remaking MediEvil and that design – the original MediEvil from PS1."

Layden also teased that Sir Daniel's original voice actor, Jason Wilson, will be making a return, saying: “We’re working with some of the talent that were originally associated with the title 20 years ago, so we’re making sure that we’re keeping it real, keeping it to the original intent of the creators.“