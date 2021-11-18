Looking for a cheap GPS watch? The Fitbit Charge 4 is just £90 at Amazon right now

Right now you can pick up the excellent Fitbit Charge 4 for just £89.99 at Amazon. This is the cheapest we've seen this GPS-equipped fitness tracker since July, and although Very is currently offering it for the same price, Prime subscribers will get free next-day delivery if they grab it from Amazon instead.

We're still waiting for Amazon to officially launch its Black Friday deals, but offers like this give us a taste of things to come. We're rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Fitbit deals from around the web, but this early sale is likely to be one of the best.

Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £89.99 at Very

Save £40 - If you're starting to get into running, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a great lightweight fitness tracker that should suit you well. Despite its small size, it features built-in GPS, so you can run without carrying your phone. It also tracks heart rate, sleep and steps throughout the day, which you can then check in the Fitbit app. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, but it's lower than its normal price.



Fitbit released the Fitbit Charge 5 a few months ago, but the Charge 4 is still an excellent watch, with onboard GPS, 24-hour heart rate tracking, and much more besides. Unlike the new Charge 5, it also allows you to control your Spotify playlist from your wrist during a workout. It's a great feature for keeping yourself entertained during runs without pausing to dig your phone out of your pocket.

If you'd prefer something more like a smartwatch, though, Amazon has also slashed the price of the Fitbit Versa 2 to £99 (again matching the current price at Very).

Fitbit Versa 2: £139.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £40 - If you don't want to spend that extra for the Fitbit Versa 3, you can get the last-gen device for a bit less ahead of Black Friday. It's down to £99, and it offers a similar design plus most of the same fitness tracking stats you'll find on the Versa 3.



