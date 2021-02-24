LG BX OLED TV now on sale at John Lewis with free headphones and extended warranty

If you're on the hunt for OLED TV deals this February, we've just spotted a great little opportunity over at John Lewis in the form of this 2020 LG OLED55BX6LB on sale for just £999 (normally £1,099) with a free pair of headphones and five years of warranty.

The BX series is LG's most 'affordable' OLED range - though of course, they're still absolutely jaw-droppingly good televisions when compared to most cheap TV deals on the market. Being released in 2020, you're getting LG's most recent 4K processor, webOS smart platform, and ThinQ AI smart assistant support ensuring a very smooth user experience all around. As you'd expect, you're also getting a fantastic picture here with HDR and Dolby Vision fully supported as well.

Note, this OLED TV deal is actually also available at Amazon for the same price, although we recommend John Lewis as the best retailer - not least because of the free pair of headphones, but also because John Lewis offers a full 5 years of warranty free of charge right now. While your mileage may vary in regards to the free headphones, we can all agree extended warranty is an especially nice thing to have on such an expensive purchase.

LG OLED55BX6LB 55-inch OLED 4K smart TV: £1,099 £999 at John Lewis

Save £100 - OLED TV deals in the UK tend to be pretty rare, not least on LG, and even rarer still at John Lewis - who stands above the pack by offering a full 5-year warranty on all purchases. Though this isn't a wild price cut, it's still one of the cheapest prices we've seen on this stunning entry-level OLED TV from LG, and John Lewis is even throwing in a free pair of LG Tone wireless earbuds to boot.View Deal

