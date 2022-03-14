Leaving Netflix UK: A sci-fi classic and two Edgar Wright favourites among the films departing in April

Audio player loading…

The list of departures from Netflix's UK service for April have been unveiled and some big movies are set to leave.

Most eye-catching on the list of departures are sci-fi classic Arrival, both Edgar Wright's beloved comedies Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead and Stephen King's multi-Academy Award winning chiller The Green Mile.

Stunning drama Atonement is flying the coop too, so is timeless drama Schindler’s List and Angelina Jolie's stylish World War II epic Unbroken.

Cult comedy Clueless is also off, as is costume drama Jane Eyre and classic gangster romp, Carlito's Way.

You can find the full list of departures here, but even at a quick glance, the list is packed with critical darlings and blockbusters alike.

What about family movies?

Oh, they aren't spared either.

Shrek and its sequel Shrek 2 are leaving, as are Bee Movie, The Lorax and the third instalment of Madagascar.

What's coming to Netflix in April?

As more and more of the major studios and broadcasters move their movies and shows away from Netflix and onto their own backed streaming services like Hulu, HBO Max and Disney Plus, Netflix is compensating with more and more of its own content.

Among the new Netflix original movies arriving in April are Judd Apatow's new comedy The Bubble, Metal Lords, the new high-school drama from Game Of Thrones' co-creator D.B. Weiss and British horror, Choose Or Die.

Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning turn as Joker is also returning to Netflix on April 12, while box-office bomb, The Goldfinch, will see if it can win a new audience on the streamer when it begins its run on April 4.

As well as that, there are an array of new series, the starry legal drama Anatomy Of A Scandal and the final run of hugely acclaimed drama Ozark. There's also the small matter of Bridgerton season 2, with the megahit returning March 25.

Some big arrivals then, but Netflix's array of movies from other studios does continue to get skinnier and skinnier by the month.