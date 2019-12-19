Last-minute Nintendo Switch Lite deals see return of £179 sale price

This fantastic Nintendo Switch Lite deal is back, offering £20 off the handheld console just in time for last-minute Christmas deals. Possibly the hottest gift this year, the Nintendo Switch Lite hits that perfect sweet spot of affordability and functionality to make it a fantastic gift this year. Or, if you've had your eye on the cheaper version of the Nintendo Switch console since its release a few months ago, now is a great time to save some cash.

The cheap Nintendo Switch Lite is a handheld-only version of the triumphant Nintendo Switch. Though you can't remove the Joy-Cons or dock the console to the TV, the Switch Lite offers an amazingly cheap way to play all of Nintendo's latest titles whenever you want to.

And those are some pretty stunning titles. We're already playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the system but 2020 is looking amazing as well, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Breath of the Wild 2 hitting systems. That's just Nintendo's own first-party titles, as well. There are swathes of excellent new releases hitting Nintendo's handheld system in the new year, making these Switch Lite deals all the more enticing.

