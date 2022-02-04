JBL soundbar deal is as good as the best Black Friday discount we saw

Black Friday may not be coming for nine more months, but some of last year's deals are starting to crop up again already, including this awesome offer that nets you the JBL Bar 5.1 Surround audio system for £299. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

With a combined output power of 550W across both the soundbar and subwoofer this powerful combo is sure to impress those looking to upgrade their home cinema setup with some thumping audio. Plus, with a deal that brings the JBL Bar 5.1 Surround back down to just £299 at JBL, there are very few reasons to complain.

Just a slight note we'd add is that while the site lists this as a 48% saving (based on the sound system's £579 suggested price) we frequently see the JBL BAR 5.1 Surround sat between £349 and £399 in other stores. The current £299 price tag is still a bargain, but not quite as spectacular as JBL would have you believe.

Today's best soundbar deal

JBL Bar 5.1 Surround soundbar (Grey): £579 £299 at JBL

Save £280 - This soundbar has five speakers which produce a 5.1 channel surround sound to deliver great vocal clarity and enveloping width. It also comes with a separate 10-inch subwoofer to boost dynamic range at lower belly-rumbling frequencies.

The JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar comes with 550W of power and includes a 10-inch subwoofer, meaning it's sure to deliver a powerful audio performance as part of your home cinema setup.

You'll also be able to get it hooked up to your TV with no issues. Its HDMI ARC port ensures it's simple to integrate with your current screen, and you'll even be able to control it with your remote.

The only letdown is that you won't get Dolby Atmos support with this sound system setup - but at this price, we'd be surprised if you did.

More JBL Bar 5.1 Surround deals

Wherever you live, here are the cheapest prices for the JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar: