The cheapest iPhone SE unlocked SIM-free prices in July 2018

Apple iPhone SE Fact File Release date: March 2016

Launch price: $399 / £379 / AU$679

Platform: iOS 10

Storage: 16GB / 32GB / 64GB / 128GB

Camera: 12MP / 1.2MP

Screen: 4-inch 640 x 1136

Battery: 1624mAh

Colours: Gold, Space Grey, Silver, Rose Gold

TechRadar rating: ★★★★

Smartphones are getting ever bigger, yet our hands are staying the same size. It means those with smaller palms, pockets and bags can find themselves a little overwhelmed by the likes of the iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Help is at hand though, and for those looking for a more manageable iPhone, Apple has the perfect device - the iPhone SE. What's even better, is this smaller smartphone also comes with a smaller price tag.

And we've done the hard yards to unearth the best prices on unlocked iPhone SE handsets, trawling major retailers such as Amazon and eBay to make sure that you don't end up paying over the odds.

The iPhone SE is only two years old, and boasts the newer iPhone features such as Apple Pay and the Touch ID fingerprint scanner - so it's not like you'll be left behind in the tech department if you pick up this 4-inch phone.

Chances are that you're probably looking for a new SIM-free phone deal to replace a lost or stolen phone (you have our sympathies!). But perhaps you're looking to save a little cash by combining a bargain iPhone SE with a cheap SIM only deal. You can buy a new SIM for a small amount, so combining the two could save you a packet on a standard contract deal. Plus, you can go for a 12-month or even 30-day plan rather than committing to two years.

So before you start typing in credit card deals for your new phone deal, make sure to have a good look at the below table first. TechRadar's custom-made price comparison chart will ensure you pay the very least.

