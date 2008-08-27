In-flight porn fears over airline Wi-Fi connections

Just as opponents of in-flight phone use are worried that technology might disrupt the comfort of other air passengers, the advent of on-plane internet connections raises its own concerns.

The decision taken last week by American Airlines to not block access to offensive sites has opened a can of worms about the possibility of some passengers viewing porn during flights.

No filtering

Unlike Qantas and Continental Airlines, for example, American will not use software to filter out certain sites many would deem inappropriate.

The decision has led to discussions about who will police passengers intent on flipping open their laptops for a few mile-high skin flicks, with the responsibility possibly falling on cabin crew.

Commonsense approach

However a spokesperson for a crew union wasn't too keen: "Flight attendants are already over-taxed. There is no way we can take on any additional responsibility here."

Most likely, say many observers, is that it will be obvious to any right-thinking individual when and when not to watch adult material.

The perceived wisdom is that no one is likely to enthusiastically crack on with Debbie Does Dallas when sitting between a group of nuns and a platoon of girl scouts. Are they? Looks like we're about to find out – watch the skies.