Cartoon Wars! Lovefilm nabs Disney, Netflix taps DreamWorks original shows

Can Disney content push Lovefilm over the edge in Netflix battle?

Video streaming service Lovefilm has agreed a deal with Disney to give subscribers access to its on-demand offerings, bringing a host of modern and classic titles to the platform.

Users can now watch Disney Movies on Demand at no extra cost, adding the likes of Wall-E, Ratatouille, Dumbo, The Sword in the Stone and Lady and The Tramp to the raft of already-available Disney titles.

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and the much-loved Bedknobs & Broomsticks have also turned up on the Amazon-owned platform as a result of the new agreement.

Netflix spoils the party

Now, you would be forgiven for thinking that such an announcement would win the day for Lovefilm, especially with the school holidays coming up.

However, the service's big UK rival Netflix also had a big animation-based deal of its own to crow about on Monday and, as a result, Lovefilm vs Netflix has also become Disney vs DreamWorks.

The firm has signed an agreement with Dreamworks Animation studios - the makers of Shrek, Ice Age, Madagascar and more - to create more new and original content for Netflix.

The two companies have resolved to bring 300 hours of new programming exclusively to Netflix.

Via New York Times